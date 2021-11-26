ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Visitor attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, as others feed wildlife

By Haley Yamada
 4 days ago

Yosemite National Park officials warned visitors not to feed or approach wildlife after a girl was attacked by a buck.

The girl, whose identity has not been made public, was approaching a deer being fed by other visitors when the animal became spooked and charged her with his antlers, the park service said on Wednesday.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this file photo on Sept. 24, 2014 a male buck white-tailed deer stands beside a road in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

She was taken to Yosemite Medical Clinic to be treated for deep wounds on her arm and chest lacerations, officials said.

“It is illegal to feed or approach wildlife in Yosemite! While some animals, including deer, might get used to people approaching them, they spook easily and will defend themselves if people get too close or startle them,” officials posted on Wednesday .

Earlier this year, another National Park visitor was sentenced to four days in jail for willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards, according to an October press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Samantha R. Dehring was at Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park on May 10, 2021, when visitors noticed a grizzly bear and her three cubs. While other visitors backed away, Dehring remained and continued to take pictures until the adult bear charged her.

DEA/W. Buss/De Agostini via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A sign for Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming is seen in this file photo.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly,” said U.S. Attorney Bob Murray in the press release. “Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish. Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.”

Dehring pled guilty and was sentenced to four days in custody with a year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

In addition, she was ordered to make a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fundt, according to the press release.

Dehring was banned from Yellowstone National Park for a year.

Yosemite officials on Wednesday urged visitors to stay away from wild animals.

"Please, for the protection of these wild animals and for the safety of all visitors, always keep your distance!" they said. "This is not how we want anyone’s visit to Yosemite to end."

The Independent

America’s rarest mammal found living in man’s garage

One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
ANIMALS
Hyperallergic

This Pigeon Was Not Ready For Fall, and Other Absurd Wildlife Photos

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». “I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird’s face,” photographer John Speirs says in a description of his photograph “I Guess Summer’s Over!”, a finalist in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. His delightful shot of a common park pigeon blindsided by autumn’s sudden and rather violent arrival is one of the many hilarious — and strangely relatable — images that made the cut this year.
ANIMALS
