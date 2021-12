Hold on a second. Nvidia’s sales of chips and systems to supercomputer centers is not as big as we might be thinking. Not even close. Nvidia may have pioneered the idea of GPU acceleration for HPC simulation and modeling applications. It may have supplied the vast majority of the compute and, by virtue of its Mellanox acquisition, the networking in some very important pre-exascale supercomputing systems that were installed three years ago. It may have even had the dominant share of semiconductor revenues for GPU-accelerated HPC systems over many years as the idea caught on, and it may even be dominant right now, in terms of revenues, until the first waves of exascale machines based on AMD CPUs and GPUs actually get installed and the revenue is recognized after acceptance.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO