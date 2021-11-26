ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Walmart Black Friday Deals: Check Out This Year’s Must-Have Items

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Mcn_0d7T5ZTW00

While Americans look forward to Thanksgiving each year, many others look forward to the next day’s national “holiday”: Black Friday. Now, Outsiders across the country have headed out for the best Black Friday deals. During which, Walmart is headlining some pretty impressive deals with this year’s must-have items. Read on to see just what special sales the national megastore is promoting.

Special Black Friday deals at Walmart encompass everything from major Apple products, gaming systems, Barbie toys, and more. And for those Outsiders intent on getting their hands on any of these highly desirable items, be sure to head to your local Walmart or Walmart.com, like, now. That is especially as supply chains internationally experience vast shortages.

Regardless, as you begin shopping, take note of major discounts on some typically pricey items.

First off, Walmart has offered sales on the highly desirable PlayStation 5. Typically running for more than a grand, gamers have the opportunity to secure the new system for $499. The same goes for the equally popular Xbox Series X, front lining similar prices.

Simultaneously, Apple lovers have the opportunity to score a major deal on the Series 3 Apple Watch. This particular version of the watch is running, on sale, at only $109.

In a completely different realm, moms and dads dying to get their hands on a robot vacuum have ample opportunity to. Walmart’s Black Friday sales highlight one special deal on a variation of the Shark EZ vacuums. The megastore is advertising sales on Shark’s EZ bagless self-empty vacuum topping out at just $288. As a soon-to-be mom of two, you can bet that particular sale caught my overtired eyeballs.

For folks interested in viewing the rest of Walmart’s Black Friday must-haves, click here.

Big-Name Stores Drastically Alter Black Friday Plans

Over the last couple of years, iconic stores, such as Walmart, have been forced to alter their Black Friday events. Namely, the alterations in schedule came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to combat large crowds and chaos, many stores have been running Black Friday deals throughout the entire month.

In a way, it has enabled Outsiders across the country access to discounted holiday gifts for an extended amount of time. The decision has provided consumers the opportunity to shop ahead of time and without the chaos and panic that comes during the annual Black Friday date.

Further, this Thanksgiving holiday saw iconic brands, including even Walmart, closing their doors for the length of the day. Alongside Walmart, popular names that closed for the holiday included Target, Bath & Body Works, Home Depot, Kohl’s, and so many more.

As for Walmart, however, the complete closure of the megastores across America during Thanksgiving came as a way for the company to thank its associates who’ve increased their retail efforts throughout the pandemic. However, hopefully, as the pandemic comes to an end and we eventually see the end of staff shortages, we can only hope retail associates are able to remain home on the holidays for the long run.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Target Black Friday 2021: Save Huge on These Items

The opportunity for huge savings at Target this Black Friday is huge. Yesterday, Target opted to remain closed for the entirety of Thanksgiving. This is something that is new for the corporation. In previous years, most Target locations open on Thanksgiving for early Black Friday shoppers. This year, most locations opened their doors at 7 am to deal-hunting customers.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Black Friday#Black Friday Sales#Black Friday Deals#Americans#Special Black Friday#Outsiders#Walmart Com#Shark Ez
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Here's How To Buy a PS5 At Walmart Today

There have been several restocks of the PS5 in recent days, with stock flying off the virtual shelves in moments. Unfortunately, it seems as though PS5 restocks will be slowing down as we get closer to the holiday season. The good news is that if you were hoping to get your hands on a PS5 around Black Friday, there will be opportunities – particularly at Walmart who have confirmed that the console will be available to buy starting today, November 22nd. Everything you need to know to get your hands on one can be found right here.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

TIncluding impressive deals on digital meat thermometers, pumpkin baking molds, and other Thanksgiving must-haves. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Calling all deal hunters! There are sales aplenty to shop this weekend, including marked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Insider

100+ of the best early Cyber Monday deals you can shop now: Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. We're hours away from Cyber Monday — the even more explicitly online-focused version of Black Friday — and it's historically fetched some of the sales weekend's lowest prices. While it officially begins November 29, many retailers are holding early Cyber Monday sales or continuing Black Friday deals right now.
SHOPPING
newscentermaine.com

Walmart making PlayStation 5 available on Cyber Monday -- with a catch

Walmart's Cyber Monday sales will include exclusive access for its Walmart+ members to get their hands on gaming consoles, including the elusive PlayStation 5, the retailer said this week. Walmart is kicking off its "CyberWeek" with what it calls Twitter's first shoppable livestream, hosted by singer Jason Derulo. It begins...
VIDEO GAMES
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

309K+
Followers
31K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy