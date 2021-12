BYU Hoops is riding high with a #12 ranking in the AP Poll and a 6-0 start that includes wins over Utah, San Diego State and Oregon. BYU’s success in the first two years of the Mark Pope era has no doubt carried over to this season and the lofty ranking. National pundits from around the nation are taking notice of BYU. We round up some of the takes below.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO