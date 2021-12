With the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, the narrative unfolded in a different universe from the first two films, resulting in fans being more surprised when there were cameos and references to those first two adventures. However, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife serving as the third film in the original narrative, the connections were much more blatant, obvious, and expected, yet director Jason Reitman still managed to find ways to surprise audiences. Of one of the more unexpected elements, Reitman recently confirmed that he wouldn't have moved forward with those elements had he not gotten family approval ahead of time. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters now.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO