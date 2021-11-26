ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Colombia central bank extends inflation target of 3% to 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank set its inflation target for 2022 at 3% on Friday, extending the goal for another year, with a range of between 2% and 4%, even as prices tick upwards amid global economic recovery and supply-chain constraints.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy saw 12-month inflation hit 4.58% in October, far from the monetary authority's target.

Since September the bank has engaged in a upward monetary policy cycle, when it hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, while a 50 basis-point rise in October took the rate to 2.50%.

Inflation has for many countries risen to above-target levels, the bank's board said in a statement, due to multiple unexpected shocks.

"In Colombia these shocks include growth in aggregate demand far greater than anticipated and, on the other hand, the same challenges which have affected supply capacity globally to respond harmonically (to demand)," the board said in a statement.

In the most recent Reuters' poll, analysts forecast the bank could raise the rate to as much as 4.50% by the end of next year.

Beyond targets, the bank expects inflation to reach 4.9% in 2021 and 3.6% in 2022, it said in October, amid a global trend that is pressing central banks around the world to adjust liquidity.

Global supply chain problems are expected to be short term, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, said on Thursday, adding that the challenges will run into 2022, but no further.

Domestically, inflationary pressures are tied to Colombia's economic recovery progressing faster than expected.

The bank's technical team earlier revised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) in Colombia this year to 9.8%, from an estimate of 8.6% previously.

At the same time, it increased the GDP growth outlook for 2022 to 4.7%, from 3.9% previously.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

What are central bank digital currencies?

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, are an attempt to bring some of the purported upsides of private digital currencies to the world of public money, under the auspices of national central banks. This also means that CBDCs will, in theory, be safe in times of financial crisis.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Colombia#Gross Domestic Product#The Monetary Authority
Reuters

China's Nov factory activity slips back into contraction - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s factory activity fell back into contraction in November as subdued demand, shrinking employment and elevated prices weighed on manufacturers, a business survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in November from 50.6 the month before, versus analyst...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil's Nubank slashes IPO valuation target to about $40 bln

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings slashed the targeted price range for its U.S. stock market flotation by about 18% on Tuesday, to roughly $40 billion, as a recent global sell-off in technology stocks weighs on year-end initial public offerings. The company, known as Nubank, had earlier...
WORLD
Reuters

S.Korea exports jump at fastest pace in 3 months but Omicron worrisome

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korean exports grew at their fastest pace in three months in November thanks to post-pandemic recoveries in major trading partners that pushed up demand for chips and petrochemicals, but the Omicron variant may pose risk to the export-reliant economy. Exports in November soared 32.1%...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

Japan's Q3 capex growth slows as supply constraints hit

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment for the second straight quarter in July-September, but the pace of gains slowed as global supply shortages due to a resurgent coronavirus pandemic hit corporate activity. A slow pickup in company spending is likely to worry policymakers...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil reports first Latin American cases of Omicron variant

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that two Brazilians had tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America. Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife, who had not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Food and fuel costs drive Spanish inflation to 29-year high

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish inflation hit its highest in nearly three decades in November as increases in food and fuel costs pushed consumer prices up 5.6% year-on-year, National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed on Monday. The rate accelerated from October’s 5.4% to reach its highest level since September 1992’s 5.8%. Inflation...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

COVID-19 - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla, together with a panel of scientists, will on Monday hold a media briefing on the new COVID-19 variant, which has caused alarm around the world. ECONOMIC EVENTS. - South Africa's central bank to publish October money supply data at 0600 GMT. SOUTH...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Pressure Mounting on Central Banks

For months now the main topic of conversation in the markets has been inflation. Is there too much of it, is it here to stay, and are monetary policymakers actually going to do something about it? Of all the risks facing the global economy and the markets this winter, that had risen to the top of the list. Until now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Colombia extends health emergency citing new coronavirus variant

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia will extend its health state of emergency until Feb. 28 due to the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in South Africa, the Andean country’s President Ivan Duque said on Saturday. The health emergency “is extended due to the existence of a global declaration concerning the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Pakistan's central bank predicts 5% growth for the economy despite inflation worries

Pakistan is predicted to grow about 5% in the current fiscal year that ends in June 2022, the country's central bank Governor Reza Baqir told CNBC on Tuesday. Pakistan's economy is still teetering on the brink of crisis — the country faces record inflation that is pushing the price of daily commodities higher as threats of unrest loom, according to media reports.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Mexico central bank pick vows to fight inflation, not to touch reserves

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government's pick to be the next central bank governor, Victoria Rodriguez, said on Wednesday that if ratified in the post, she was committed to combating inflation and would not touch Mexico's international reserves. Rodriguez spoke in a brief video address flanked by Finance Minister...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy