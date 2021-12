Canadian soldiers have been deployed in British Columbia to help emergency crews after a storm and floods have left thousands of people stranded in what is one of the country’s worst natural disasters. A state of emergency was declared in Canada’s westernmost province after heavy flooding and mudslides forced 18,000 people from their homes, and destroyed roads, railways and farms cutting several areas off from the capital Vancouver and the rest of the country. At least one person has died, as well as thousands of farm animals. Ottawa has promised to send hundreds of air force personnel to British Columbia, the first...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO