Retail

Debunking the Demise of Black Friday

cheddar.com
 4 days ago

Lucien Etori, VP, executive strategy director at R/GA., joined...

cheddar.com

Comments / 1

Axios

Retailers see upside to slower Cyber Monday

We found out today that this year’s biggest online shopping day was smaller than last year’s — and that’s OK. Why it matters: The pandemic pushed more people to shop more online more often, prompting companies to spread deals out throughout the year to attract those dollars. Retailers aren't complaining...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Vp#Ga#Cheddar News
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Global-E Acquires Flow in $500M+ Deal

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Earlier Spending, Out-of-Stocks Curb Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday ain’t what it used to be. The earlier-than-usual spending this holiday season has taken its toll on the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday generated $10.7 billion in e-commerce revenue for U.S. retailers, down 1.4 percent from last year’s $10.8 billion total—a dip of approximately $100 million. Salesforce had a more positive calculation, with Cyber Monday sales coming in at 3 percent growth to $11.3 billion compared to 2020. The results came in after Black Friday already showed tepid sales. Adobe said the day’s sales dipped nearly $100 million from $9 billion to $8.9 billion,...
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Supply Chain Issues Force Businesses, Shoppers To Adjust For Cyber Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From the cute doll you’ve been trying to find to that slick-looking scooter you’ve been tracking down for your 4-year-old, Cyber Monday is on the mind during a time some things are hard to find.David Flury works at Wee Chic, a children’s clothing and toy store in Lutherville.“I think people are heeding to warnings and getting in and shopping early which is really important because you just want to make sure you can get it,” he tells WJZ. “It’s great to able to touch and feel it and it’s great for us as a local business to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sourcing Journal

Cyber Monday Sales in Flux Following Black Friday Bummer

After a Black Friday that saw in-store foot traffic decline 28 percent versus 2019 levels and online shopping dip slightly from $9 billion to $8.9 billion, the jury is still out on whether Cyber Monday will live up to its 2020 counterpart, according to a report from Adobe. While last year saw a Cyber Monday record of $10.8 billion in online purchasing, Adobe said this year’s sales total could fall anywhere between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion. Similarly, Salesforce projects Cyber Monday spend in the U.S. to remain flat in 2021. Either way, the day will still be the largest shopping...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Independent

Dyson Black Friday sale 2021: The best deals to shop on vacuums and hair tools

Shopping lists at the ready! Because yes, we may be three days into the Black Friday sales, but the event is far from over. With the mammoth weekend of deals extending until the end of tomorrow, Cyber Monday, you can still enjoy discounts on everything from TVs, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty products.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowEvery year, the shopping bonanza gets increasingly bigger as more brands participate and greater discounts are unveiled. Much to our delight, this year, big-ticket retailers including Amazon, Currys, AO, Very, Nespresso and Simba all kicked...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop Gaming Consoles, TVs, Air Fryers and More

Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Plus, while Xbox, PS5 and Switch gaming consoles won't be on sale, they will be restocked for this event.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
The Independent

Best Cyber Monday Ninja air fryer deal 2021: Save £50 on this do-anything appliance at Argos

Cyber Monday is upon us, and if you haven’t already snapped up a discount, then there are still plenty of gems to uncover (literally, when it comes to jewellery) in our expert guides to all the best deals, from TVs and tech to beauty and toys. It’s also a fabulous time to invest in a new kitchen gadget or small appliance ahead of the Christmas period, when most of us have plenty of family and friends descending on the house. And what could extract more ‘Ooohs’ from your visitors than a shiny new air fryer?Follow live: The best Cyber Monday...
SHOPPING

