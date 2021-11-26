ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further Strengthens its Advisory Board and Initiates Debtor-Creditor Guidance for Small Business Owners with the Appointment of New York Attorney, Wayne M. Greenwald.

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further strengthens its Advisory Board with the appointment of New York Super Lawyer Wayne M. Greenwald, Esq. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns...

www.buffalonynews.net

aithority.com

Solulever Strengthens Its Advisory Board With The Appointment Of Veteran Business Leader And Industrial Tech Expert, Werner Boeing

Noted board executive and technology leader in FMCG, BioTech, and MedTech space, Werner Boeing is announced to Solulever advisory board. Solulever B.V., a global Digital Manufacturing Platform company Headquartered in The Netherlands, announced that its board of directors named a noted veteran business leader and industrial tech expert Werner Boeing to its advisory board.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Mawson Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Monday, November 29, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). A total of 112,786,656 common shares were voted, representing 43.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favor of all the items of business before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at six (6) and for the re-election of Michael Hudson, David Henstridge, Noora Ahola, Colin Maclean and Philip Williams as directors for the ensuing year and also elected Ivan Fairhall as director. The Company welcomes Mr. Fairhall as a director.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Announces Full Redemption of Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ('SCI') (SCIA:OTCQB), today announced the Company will redeem all 24,152 shares of its Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B ('Series B'). The Series B shares were issued through a private placement transaction and there is no public market for the stock. This full redemption includes cash payments of $248,765.60 ($10.30 per share), a 3% premium to the stated value of $10 per share plus unpaid annual dividends of $265,672.00 ($11.00 per share). The total cash cost of this full redemption is $514,437.60. The Series B redemption date is December 31, 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Business Mint Prestigious Nationwide Awards 2021 Key to Pinnacle

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): The Excellence Awards instituted by Business Mint has just got bigger. Buoyed by the overwhelming response of previous editions, the organizer has gone national with the institution of 22nd Award Ceremony ofKeeping the atmosphere in a celebrity tempo was the reception accorded to the 112 personalities chosen for this year's awards. The awardees were chosen from across diverse fields like business, Fashion, Hospital, Education, Social Work, Health, Hospitality, Public Speaking, Events and Food Industry.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Walmart CFO Leaving, Neiman Marcus Names SVP Trio, New APAC President at Canada Goose

Walmart Inc. said CFO Brett Biggs will start transitioning out of his role, while Neiman Marcus Group announced several exec appointments. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

WithHealth Provides Immediate Response to New Omicron Covid-19 Variant

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / WithHealth,Inc. (the 'Company'), a digital precision care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce its immediate response to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant. WithHealth will now provide free genetic variant testing to all clients who test positive for the Covid-19 virus. This genetic sequencing will test for 8 genetic mutations with test results in 24-48 hours.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Prima Solutions and Ritablock Team Up to Make It Easier to Share Accounting Data in the Reinsurance Market

Primary insurers can quickly share info with reinsurers and brokers using blockchain-based solution. PARIS and CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Prima Solutions, a cloud-based software provider for insurance and reinsurance professionals, and Ritablock, a solution for exchanging reinsurance data (technical accounting and claims), are partnering to allow cedants to quickly and securely share their technical accounts with their brokers and reinsurers.
MARKETS
The Guardian

Senior New Business Executive (Corporate)

Harris Hill are thrilled to be working with an international development charity in their search for a brand new Corporate fundraiser. This role is a brand-new position and will be joining the wonderful partnerships team (a team of three), in developing their corporate fundraising income stream. They are a really strong and stable team; 1 has been there for 6 years, and the other for 3 years, which is a rare find in the sector!
JOBS
connectcre.com

Abbott Appoints Three to Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board

Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed Edward Crawford and reappointed Kimberly Gramm and Manny Salazar to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator (PDSBI) board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The PDSBI fund is a revolving loan program administered by the Texas Economic Development Bank within the governor’s office of economic development finance division at the direction of the PDSBI board. The purpose of the fund is to aid in the development, production and commercialization of new or improved products, and to foster and stimulate small business in the state.
SMALL BUSINESS
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
hrexecutive.com

How employers are reacting to the hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate

A new survey—conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered—finds that more than half will require employee vaccines. Although the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is on hold due to legal challenges, some employers aren’t wasting time in putting employee vaccination mandates in place. A new survey out today from consulting...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) Launches World's First Ammolite-Backed Cryptocurrency

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ), a Core State Holdings, Corp. partner, is a publicly traded mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining, production and operating assets. GEMXX has control over each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. On September...
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Don G. King Talks About Providing Workforce Solutions to Meet Modern Needs

Don G. King has created a company focusing on engaging human capital with high-tech, high-touch solutions. The company mission is to improve the quality of life for people within the supplemental and the contingent workforce bases. Our passion and purpose are symbiotic, he says; each one drives the other. Listen...
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Inovatec Receives SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Re-certification

LOS Provider's Internal Controls and Processes Are Verified for the Third Consecutive Year. BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Inovatec, leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions, today announced that it has again completed its SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II audits, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This compliance benchmark is evidence of Inovatec's ongoing commitment to providing quality solutions and services that abide by the highest security guidelines. Inovatec's security and compliance procedures have been annually audited by a recognized third party since 2018.
CREDITS & LOANS

