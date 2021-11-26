How Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Was Inspired By Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Playful’ Style

Is Pixar regressing with their dependence on sequels and spin-offs in recent years? Is that "Golden Age" of the animated studio in the late '90s and early 2000's forever behind us? Has the competition finally caught up with them or, dare I even say it, surpassed them completely? Those broader concerns are probably a little too big for any one person to judge, admittedly, and no single movie is going to change the perception ... or any single series, for that matter. The recent Disney+ Day has come and gone, but it left us with some intriguing looks at Pixar's upcoming original series "Win or Lose," which is worth keeping an eye on as it will be the studio's very first of its kind. Will this herald a brand new creative phase in Pixar history? Only time will tell, but for now we can go over everything we know about "Win or Lose" to this point.

