Bachelor’s Courtney Robertson Gives Birth to 2nd Child With Husband Humberto Preciado

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
Courtney Robertson and Humberto Preciado

Back-to-back Bachelor babies! Courtney Robertson gave birth to her second child, a baby girl, on Sunday, November 21, after welcoming son Joaquin in June 2020.

“Humberto and I were overjoyed to welcome our sweet Paloma Ruby Preciado a little earlier than expected,” the couple revealed to People on Friday, November 26. “Born on Nov. 21st at 3:54 am, she was small but mighty at 4 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.5 inches long.”

They added, “We are all home and enjoying our new party of 4.”

The former reality star announced in June that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. “It’s a GIRL,” the Bachelor alum, 38, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “The only thing growing faster than my belly is my heart. We’re happy to share Joaquin is getting a sister eta 12/15.”

In the social media upload, the Arizona native kissed her husband, Humberto Preciado, on the cheek while the attorney, 41, held their TK-month-old son on his shoulders.

The couple celebrated their son’s 1st birthday later that same month with an Elmo-themed party. “Loving you is my greatest joy,” Robertson captioned an Instagram slideshow for her “sweet” toddler.

The former ABC personality is best known for being a cast member on season 16 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2012. After getting engaged to lead Ben Flajnik and subsequently calling it quits, she moved on with Preciado. Robertson announced their engagement in December 2019 while simultaneously sharing her pregnancy news.

“Happy Holidays from the three of us,” the bride-to-be told her Instagram followers at the time. “I can’t wait to marry this man, with our son there. Easiest ‘YES’ I’ve ever said.”

Joaquin was born in June 2020 and the new parents tied the knot in Arizona four months later.

“The absolute love of my life,” the I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends author gushed via Instagram in October 2020. “What a night 10/16/2020 How intimate our Sedona setting was, the memories are already so warm in my heart. ILYSM my husband. I wish we could’ve had the huge party we planned [amid the coronavirus pandemic] but so happy we were still surrounded — at a safe distance — by our families. We have our whole lives to celebrate the way we dreamed, and I can’t wait.”

Preciado gives the former model “a level of comfort and connection” she’s never felt, Robertson exclusively told Us Weekly after his proposal.

“I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him. Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with,” she explained in December 2019, noting that she had “always wanted” a son.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

