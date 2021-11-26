Moroccan Auteur Hakim Belabbes Recounts Poetic Tales in ‘Collapsed Walls’

"We are so indifferent to the world around us. Hardly aware of it." Madman Films has unveiled an official trailer for a nature documentary called The Velvet Queen, made by French filmmaker Marie Amiguet. It first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in their newest climate section. In the heart of the Tibetan Plateau, photographer Vincent Munier brings along the writer Sylvain Tesson in his search for the snow leopard. Throughout the two months of this hypnotic journey, Marie Amiguet films the two men up close & captures these suspended moments of the celebration of the world's beauty. A poetic film featuring "deeply moving images of pristine landscapes and the marvelous creatures populating Tibet with original music by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis. The Velvet Queen film is… an exquisitely beautiful experience that leaves us questioning where humans belong in nature." I love a good nature documentary that let's us simply bask in the natural beauty of this planet, as a reminder that we need to be more aware of it and take better care of it.

