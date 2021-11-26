ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Moroccan Auteur Hakim Belabbes Recounts Poetic Tales in ‘Collapsed Walls’

By Alissa Simon
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoroccan auteur Hakim Belabbes’ haunting memory piece “Collapsed Walls” is formed of fragments from the cycle of life as experienced by the residents of his birth place. The unconventional drama premieres in the Horizons of Arab Cinema competition at the Cairo Film Festival. Marking the apotheosis of the helmer’s lyrical, episodic...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

'Drunken Birds': Ivan Grbovic's Poetical Drama of Fieldwork and Flight

In a fairly crowded field of contenders, “Drunken Birds” just grabbed the nod as Canada’s best international feature submission to the Oscars. The reasons why are almost immediately apparent on seeing Montreal-born Ivan Grbovic’s sophomore effort, co-written with cinematographer Sara Mishara. Though more modest in length and scale (not to mention star wattage),
MOVIES
thisis50.com

Canon & PoetiCS – “Narcoleptik”

Following the REVOLT TV premiere over the weekend, Windy City wordsmith Canon along with producer PoetiCS unload the official audio for their Kmo Shamaal assisted collaboration “Narcoleptik.” Spearheaded by “I Made It” featuring Xay Hill, the latest offering from the artist/producer duo’s upcoming ‘We Made It’ EP gives fans yet another glimpse of what they can expect on a sonic level. [Photo Credit: Aaron McCain]
MUSIC
First Showing

Poetic Tibet Doc 'The Velvet Queen' Trailer with Score by Cave & Ellis

"We are so indifferent to the world around us. Hardly aware of it." Madman Films has unveiled an official trailer for a nature documentary called The Velvet Queen, made by French filmmaker Marie Amiguet. It first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in their newest climate section. In the heart of the Tibetan Plateau, photographer Vincent Munier brings along the writer Sylvain Tesson in his search for the snow leopard. Throughout the two months of this hypnotic journey, Marie Amiguet films the two men up close & captures these suspended moments of the celebration of the world's beauty. A poetic film featuring "deeply moving images of pristine landscapes and the marvelous creatures populating Tibet with original music by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis. The Velvet Queen film is… an exquisitely beautiful experience that leaves us questioning where humans belong in nature." I love a good nature documentary that let's us simply bask in the natural beauty of this planet, as a reminder that we need to be more aware of it and take better care of it.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moroccan#Trance Music#Diegetic Music#Auteur
IndieWire

‘The Summit of the Gods’ Review: Gorgeous Animated Netflix Film Asks Why People Climb Everest

Adapted from Baku Yumemakura’s mid-‘90s manga series of the same name, Patrick Imbert’s “The Summit of the Gods” might reflect the awed and glassy tone of recent French animation (the similarly ethereal “I Lost My Body” comes to mind), but its most formative influence is fittingly Japanese: Studio Ghibli. You might sense it in the structure of Imbet, Magali Pouzol, and Jean-Charles Ostorero’s screenplay, which unfolds through a series of nested memories à la Isao Takahata’s “Only Yesterday” — or “Citizen Kane.” More specific is how this film rustles with the same melancholic beauty that swirls through every frame of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rebecca Hall on the Gotham-Nominated ‘Passing’

In 2008 Rebecca Hall received a Gotham for best ensemble performance for her “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” Thirteen years later she’s back with her directorial debut “Passing,” which garnered five Gotham nominations in the best feature, breakthrough director, screenplay, lead performance and supporting performance categories. Based on the eponymous novel by Nella Larsen, “Passing,” written by Hall, takes place in the 1920s and follows the lives of two Black women, one of whom passes as a white woman, due to her light skin tone, and marries a white husband who is clueless about her race. Did you always know that you wanted to...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Cyber Bullying French Drama ‘Stalk’ Bought by HBO Latin America, Rai (EXCLUSIVE)

“Stalk,” Simon Bouisson’s timely French show tackling cyber spying and bullying, has lured a flurry of top TV channels across the world. Produced by Priscilla Bertin and Judith Nora at Silex Films, the half-hour psychological thriller series was a big hit on France Televisions’s platform Slash and later aired on the broadcaster’s linear channel France 2 in the slot following “Call My Agent! The second season, which won best half-hour series and best music (for Paul Sabin) at La Rochelle TV Festival, recently premiered.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hyperallergic

The Poetics of an Invisible Market

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Editor’s Note: This article was produced in collaboration with the Arts & Culture MA concentration at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. ***. “Is tokenization existence?” Sarah Meyohas asks, rhetorically, of course. Meyohas, a conceptual artist whose art considers the nature...
ENTERTAINMENT
GreenwichTime

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ – Film News in Brief

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema is on board director of photography for Jordan Peele’s new thriller “Nope,” Variety can confirm. The film, which recently wrapped principal photo, was shot on KODAK film, including 65mm film in IMAX format....
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Review: ‘The Humans’ with Amy Schumer beautifully translates to screen

As we reflect on memories of Thanksgiving gatherings, this beautifully-rendered film adaptation of a Tony Award-winning play reminds us why families need honest conversation. “The Humans” is a meticulous and meaningful movie that strengthens the impact of the stage original by rethinking its storytelling for the screen. The result is a most satisfying translation of a theatrical experience.
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Webber Set to Direct Film Adaptation of Italian Novel ‘You Will Find the Words’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British director Peter Webber (“Girl With a Pearl Earring,” “Hannibal Rising”) is attached to direct an adaptation of Italian psychological thriller “Le Parole Lo Sanno” (“You Will Find the Words”), which is being produced by Rome-based shingle Fenix Entertainment. Webber, who more recently directed ITV miniseries “Tutankhamun” and high-end Arabic historical skein “Kingdoms of Fire,” said an Oscar-nominated English-language screenwriter is on board to adapt the book by Marco Franzoso. The novel centers around a man with a terminal illness whose chance encounters on a park bench with a woman, who is being abused by her husband, leads to an extreme...
MOVIES
TVLine

Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a great job unpacking the rivalrous and damaged relationship between two very different brothers as they attempt to cover up a murder or two. But when it comes to women, let’s just say there is a dearth of variety. The most fully realized woman on the show is Billie, played by Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome. She writes jokes for Kid (Kevin Hart), but he takes her for granted until almost losing her to Will Ferrell. Billie also has a clandestine romantic relationship with...
TV SERIES
TheConversationAU

Stephen Sondheim showed me the beauty, terror and exquisite pain of being alive

What did Stephen Sondheim mean to me? This is an attempt to bring order to the chaos. My first encounter with his work is a re-run of the 1962 film adaptation of West Side Story (1957). I am about 7 or 8. It has an immediate effect on me - the lyrics and book especially. The translation of the familial divide in Romeo and Juliet to a story exploring social disadvantage, racial tensions and violence. It is thrilling, young as I am. At 16, I see a live performance of Into The Woods (1986). I learn theatre can be playful and cerebral...
ENTERTAINMENT
GreenwichTime

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GreenwichTime

Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in Universal’s ‘Renfield’ Movie

Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centering not on the infamous vampire, but rather his notorious lackey. The call sheet may be confusing. That’s because Cage is starring alongside another Nic, Nicholas Hoult, who is portraying the unhinged henchman known as Renfield. More...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Meet Poetic Sketcher Sheila Darcey

Sheila Darcey believes that art healed her soul, and everything she does is about sharing that powerful tool for self-care with the world. Her unique drawing style is intuitive, abstract and organic, covering the page with flourishes and flushes of detail in a manner evoking Surrealist automatic drawing. It’s made in a flow state as part of a daily practice akin to Morning Pages, except visual, and with compelling results that hold their space on any gallery wall, bespoke object, or more recently, NFT auction. (She’s also the host of Arts & Healing, one of the only truly safe spaces on Clubhouse.) Her new book Sketch by Sketch guides readers to create a daily drawing practice that shifts a stressed consciousness into a place of calm, expressivity and truth; and her new crypto project Heal Coin celebrates creators, collaborators, and collectors passionate about holistic wellness.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy