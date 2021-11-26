ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene nominates Kyle Rittenhouse for Congressional Gold Medal

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has nominated 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is the highest award from Congress and is given for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions. Rittenhouse was acquitted of...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

'Trash': Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks GOP colleague, defends Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON - Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace "trash" and a "RINO" on Twitter after Mace criticized a Republican colleague, Rep. Lauren Boebert, on CNN. Greene also doubled down on perceived anti-Muslim statements Boebert made last week, apparently referring to a coalition of Democrats as the "Jihad Squad."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
CBS Sacramento

Sgt. Nicole Gee Of Sacramento To Be Awarded Congressional Gold Medal Posthumously

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13/CNN) – The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to 13 US service members killed in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport in August, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. Among the 13 U.S. service members is Sgt. Nicole L. Gee of Sacramento, as well as three other veterans from California that lost their lives in the line of duty. The bill was unanimously passed by the House in late October, two months after the service members were killed as they assisted with the US’ military evacuation...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Cpl. Sanchez to receive Congressional Gold Medal

U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal along with the 12 other U.S. service members who were killed in the Aug. 26 bombing of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. The bill, introduced by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, was unanimously passed by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't a Fluke—She Might Be the Future

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s mighty tempting to treat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as an aberration in Washington, someone so far out of the American political mainstream that she can and should be ignored. That would be a mistake—for both major political parties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

Last Surviving Nuremberg Trials Prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz Nominated For Congressional Gold Medal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials, Benjamin Ferencz, has been nominated for the Congressional Gold Medal. A bipartisan group of Florida House lawmakers has introduced a resolution aimed at awarding Ferencz, now 101 years old, the highest honor Congress can grant an individual, on the 86th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
George Washington
Navy Times

13 troops killed in HKIA attack to be awarded Congressional Gold Medals

A bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 service members who were killed during the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was passed by Congress Nov. 18. The bipartisan bill — introduced in September by Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Steve Danes, R-Mont...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional Gold Medal#Ar
ABC30 Fresno

First Lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday theme and decorations

WASHINGTON DC -- The White House unveiled its holiday decorations on Monday, going along with the theme selected this year by first lady Jill Biden, who titled her inspiration "Gifts from the Heart." East Wing communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN the idea for Biden's theme was to showcase "things...
POTUS
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy