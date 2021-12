We all have our different Thanksgiving traditions. Before I left home, it was normal to have everyone gather at my parents’ house and enjoy a beautiful turkey dinner prepared by my mom. Now that I’m living on the other side of the world, things are different. Since Thanksgiving is an entirely American holiday, my Thanksgivings consist of calling my family on Zoom while eating a turkey sandwich and having a homemade pumpkin spice latte for dessert.

