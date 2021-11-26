ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia outlines plans to improve slow pace of rental help

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjfqA_0d7T1hjI00
FILE - Bruce Marks, CEO of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, speaks at a rally on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Atlanta demanding Georgia officials speed up the distribution of rental assistance. Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters. The improvement plans were submitted last week to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters.

The improvement plans were submitted last week to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If they are not approved, the state risks losing some of the $550 million it was allocated in a first round of federal rental aid.

State officials overseeing the rental disbursements are developing a tool to easily check whether renters already got help and turning to colleges and universities for workers on evenings and weekends, Patrick Farr, director of the state Office of Planning & Budget said in the improvement plan dated Nov. 15.

They are also expanding efforts to raise awareness about the funding.

“The GRA program understands the urgency of providing rental and utility assistance to tenants, landlords and utility providers as quickly as possible throughout the state,” Farr said.

Georgia is under pressure to improve its distribution of rental assistance.

By mid-November, less than 10 percent of the $550 million had gone out to help state residents struggling with rent or utility payments during the pandemic. The money is part of $46.5 billion in rental assistance that Congress approved for U.S. communities, including another $437 million for Georgia.

Nationally, more than $10 billion had gone out through Sept. 30, with the pace of spending picking up through the summer, according to the Treasury department. Officials credit that money with helping avert a wave of evictions after the U.S. Supreme Court in late August allowed evictions to resume.

But treasury officials could claw back some of the money from slower places such as Georgia and reallocate it to jurisdictions that have gotten it out to tenants and landlords faster. More than 30 states could be at risk of losing funds, according to a report this month by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

But the report singled out Georgia, Ohio, Arizona and Tennessee for their slow disbursement of aid and large populations of renters. Most states had spent more than 10 percent of their first round of allocations by the end of September, and that number climbed to between 71% and 90% in four high-performing states: New York, California, Illinois, and New Jersey, according to the report.

An email to the Treasury department on Friday to check on the status of Georgia’s improvement plan was not immediately returned.

Tenants facing eviction in Georgia said at a protest last week that they have struggled to reach officials at the Georgia agency administering the rental assistance program, faced onerous requests for additional documentation and been bounced to other agencies.

In its plan to the Treasury Department, the state said it has steadily improved the pace at which it processes applications for help, and it projected increases in the number of households it will serve — and the amount of money it will distribute — in each of the next few months.

It had approximately 33,000 applications pending payment as of Nov. 12 and anticipated they would require about $200 million under its average payment per applicant of $6,300.

Bruce Marks, CEO of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, said many of the measures in the state’s improvement plan should have been implemented months ago. NACA organized last week’s protest.

“This is basic stuff,” he said.

State officials said they faced numerous obstacles implementing the program, including changing guidance from federal officials and an electronic portal that required constant updates.

Other places in the state received their own set of rental funds, and the state was initially not processing applications from those jurisdictions.

But it expanded eligibility to the entire state in August, which required a tool to ensure benefits were not duplicated, state officials said.

It has now identified a vendor to provide that tool, according to the improvement plan.

It has also identified 13 regions throughout the state to assign “outreach coordinators” to increase awareness of the assistance program and find opportunities and ways to help people apply.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New Texas rules after blackout, but not for this winter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Regulators of Texas’ oil and gas industry that buckled during February’s deadly freeze moved Tuesday toward making some producers more prepared for cold weather, but not in time for this winter as the nation’s power grid monitor warned the state is still at risk of blackouts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Hawaii corrects vaccination rates after booster report error

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii health officials had to revise the state’s coronavirus vaccination rate after providers counted booster shots as first doses. The percentage of residents who received at least one dose was lower than previously reported and the number booster shots given is higher, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Last...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Landlord#Ap#The U S Department#Congress#The U S Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Suit alleges company sold bogus hand sanitizer to schools

BOSTON (AP) — An Illinois-based company falsely marketed and sold a fake hand sanitizer to school districts across Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday. In a complaint filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court, prosecutors alleged the company claimed the sanitizer could kill the COVID-19 virus and provide a multi-hour barrier against the virus without the need for reapplication.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

Washington (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Tuesday statement that it was...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
The Associated Press

US men’s ski racer positive for COVID before Colorado races

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A U.S. men’s ski racer tested positive for the coronavirus and was ruled out for the four World Cup speed races this week in Colorado. International Ski Federation (FIS) race director Markus Waldner said Tuesday night at the team captains’ meeting that one American athlete has been isolated after turning in a positive result for COVID-19. Waldner did not reveal the person’s name.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Navajo police chief leaves for same job in hometown in NM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The police chief on the Navajo Nation is stepping down to oversee a much-smaller police department in the town where he grew up. Phillip Francisco took over the Navajo Nation Police Department in 2016 after the position had been vacant for several years, with various officers temporarily at the helm. The 45-year-old said Tuesday he’s leaving at the end of December to become police chief in Bloomfield, New Mexico.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy