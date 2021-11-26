ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man convicted of ramming girlfriend’s car at police station

 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A jury in North Carolina has convicted a man of charges arising from an argument with his ex-girlfriend in which he shot at her car and rammed it while she was at a police station.

In February 2019, when the woman drove off with her four children, Kendrick Piggie chased her for 30 minutes, ramming her car, brandishing a gun and threatening to kill her, prosecutors said. The woman drove to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department division station and informed officers that Piggie had hit her car and had a gun, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Despite being at the police station, prosecutors said Piggie rammed the woman’s car two more times and fired six shots, hitting her car twice. Piggie tried to escape, but he wrecked his SUV and was captured hiding behind trash bins.

A jury convicted Piggie last week of multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

The judge sentenced Piggie to 60 to 84 months in prison and handed down up to another two years on Piggie’s sentence but agreed to suspend it if he completes 36 months of supervised probation.

