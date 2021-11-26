ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Black Friday spending soars to beyond pre-Covid levels

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRmVV_0d7T1DRc00
Financial News

Black Friday spending levels have surpassed the previous two years, provisional data has indicated.

Figures from Barclaycard – showing credit card spending from midnight to 5pm on Friday – revealed sales volumes have increased by 2.4% compared with Black Friday in 2019, weeks before the first coronavirus case was detected.

This also represented a 23.0% increase on volumes against 2020, Barclaycard said.

Rob Cameron, chief executive officer of Barclaycard Payments, said: “As we reach the end of Black Friday, it is great to see that the trend we have been seeing throughout the day has continued and retailers will be happy that today’s trading figures have surpassed those secured in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jovfa_0d7T1DRc00
Shoppers on Oxford Street in London on Black Friday (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

“They will be hoping for this spending pattern to continue, not only in the last few hours of trading, and into Cyber Monday, but also in the run-up to the festive season.

Consumers have retained their love for grabbing a Black Friday bargain, proving this event remains a firm fixture in the annual shopping calendar.”

Black Friday has been dismissed by critics as a totem of consumer excess and saw protests by climate change activists outside several Amazon warehouses in the UK.

Shoppers are expected to spend almost £9 billion across the day, according to analysts.

Retail experts had predicted spending will rise beyond pre-pandemic levels as shoppers seek to spend more on loved ones following disrupted Christmas celebrations last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNxdS_0d7T1DRc00
An activist from Extinction Rebellion is led away by police as they block the entrance to the Amazon fulfilment centre in Tilbury, Essex (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Black Friday comes amid increased pressure on the retail sector due to supply chain disruption, soaring shipping costs and labour pressures.

Analysts at PwC forecast that about £8.7 billion will be spent, up from £7.8 billion in 2019.

This would also be almost twice the total spent last year, when the shopping day was entirely online due to lockdown restrictions across the UK.

Analysts have therefore predicted that shoppers will be keen to spend extra in a bid to make up for last year and have bumper Christmas celebrations with their families.

However, there have also been indications there could be fewer deals on display this year, with some big brands choosing not to participate.

Around 85% of independent retailers said they will not take part in the shopping event, according to figures from earlier this week.

The British Independent Retailers Association said its latest survey of members showed the majority will not be slashing their prices.

Retailers said they are keen to support their profit margins as they recover from the heavy toll of the pandemic and enforced closures, as well as current inflationary pressures.

PwC experts also predict men will spend significantly more on Black Friday – splashing out £338 each compared with an average of £210 for women.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Shoppers forecast to spend almost £9bn on Black Friday

Shoppers are expected to spend almost £9 billion on what could be the biggest Black Friday yet, according to analysts. Retail experts have predicted that spending will rise beyond pre-pandemic levels as shoppers seek to spend more on loved ones following disrupted Christmas celebrations last year. It also comes amid...
SHOPPING
newschain

Air arrivals down 54% on pre-Covid levels

UK air travel remains more than 50% below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show. Just 4.5 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data. That was two-and-a-half times more than the figure of 1.7 million in October last year, but 54% lower than the 9.8...
WORLD
therealdeal.com

Black Friday retail traffic stuck below pre-pandemic levels

Even after the peak of the pandemic, Black Friday no longer appears to be the saving grace of retailers around the country. Retail traffic in the United States dropped 28.3 percent from 2019’s holiday, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions reported by CNBC. The data show traffic was up 47.5 percent from last year, when coronavirus restrictions and concerns were more rampant.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Pre Covid#Barclaycard Payments#Cyber Monday#Pwc
FOXBusiness

Black Friday store traffic improves from 2020, still down 28% from pre-pandemic levels

Shopping at brick-and-mortar retail stores on Black Friday this year improved over 2020 but plummeted 28.3% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions also reported that while many continue to do their shopping online, customer traffic also rose 47.5% compared to last year's Black Friday, according to CNBC.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Business travel spend back to pre-pandemic levels by 2024

While the recovery of business travel in 2021 has proceeded at a slower pace than predicted last year, global business travel spend is expected to surge in 2022 and fully recover by the end of 2024. This is a year earlier than originally anticipated, according to a survey by the...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

OTA eDreams Odigeo ‘trading substantially above’ pre-Covid levels

European OTA eDreams Odigeo reported strong bookings growth ahead of pre-Covid levels in three months to September. Bookings levels were 22% above pre-pandemic figures in the quarter. “Trading continues to improve and year-on-year growth rates for bookings verses pre-Covid-19 levels are accelerating – September +33%; October +42% and November +53%,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

Black Friday reports show a drop in online sales, as in-store traffic rebounds from last year but fails to reach pre-pandemic levels

Online sales reached $8.9 billion on Black Friday, slightly below 2020 levels, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Meanwhile, physical store traffic rose significantly from last year, but was still well below pre-pandemic levels. According to analysts, the mixed performance points to shifting consumer trends like buying earlier, particularly amid...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Earlier Spending, Out-of-Stocks Curb Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday ain’t what it used to be. The earlier-than-usual spending this holiday season has taken its toll on the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday generated $10.7 billion in e-commerce revenue for U.S. retailers, down 1.4 percent from last year’s $10.8 billion total—a dip of approximately $100 million. Salesforce had a more positive calculation, with Cyber Monday sales coming in at 3 percent growth to $11.3 billion compared to 2020. The results came in after Black Friday already showed tepid sales. Adobe said the day’s sales dipped nearly $100 million from $9 billion to $8.9 billion,...
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

Experts expect Cyber Monday sales to soar after unimpressive Black Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cyber Monday is traditionally the biggest online shopping day of the year. After a lackluster in-person Black Friday, experts expect soaring numbers from online sales Monday. Retail analysts predict this year’s Cyber Monday could generate $11.3 billion in online sales, rebounding from a slower-than-expected black Friday. This year was the first-time […]
ROCHESTER, NY
businesstraveller.com

MENA hotel market to recover to pre-Covid levels in 2022

Hotel demand across the majority of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets is expected to achieve parity with 2019 levels of performance in 2022, according to the latest industry forecast from Colliers International, commissioned by RX (Reed Exhibitions), the organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022. Corporate travel and...
INDUSTRY
chainstoreage.com

TJX revenue up 20% over pre-pandemic level as HomeGoods continues to soar

The TJX Cos. reported revenue and earnings that beat analysts’ expectations as comp-sales rose across all its brands, with Home Goods the star of the show. The parent company of T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Sierra, Homesense and other banners reported that its net income totaled $1.02 billion, or $0.84 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 30, up from $866.7 million, or $0.71 per share, in the year-ago period. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $0.81.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
travelmole.com

Travel vacancies surpassed pre-Covid levels in October

The number of new travel job vacancies rose by 49% in October, according to the latest data from C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment. This marks the second highest rise since January 2020, and is the highest monthly figure for October since 2014. Last month’s total was up by...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy