World Health Organization panel says early evidence on new COVID-19 variant suggests an increased risk of reinfection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Scientists in South African reported they have discovered a new COVID-19 variant "Omicron." U.S. health officials are doubling down on their fight against the variant. FOX54 spoke with Dr. Rodger MacArthur with the Medical College of Georgia, who says this is not startling news. He says when there is a virus, there will be mutations that come along with it, but the U.S. is bracing for Omicron.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO