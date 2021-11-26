World Health Organization panel says early evidence on new COVID-19 variant suggests an increased risk of reinfection

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new Covid-19 mutation is threatening to suspend the world in coronavirus limbo. Countries including Britain and Singapore have imposed bans on travellers from South Africa and other nations where a concerning new variant has been detected. A highly infectious strain is a particular problem for economies with low vaccination rates. If it evades vaccines, another round of lockdowns could be on the cards at a time when governments and central banks have depleted firepower.
