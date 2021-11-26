ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

World Health Organization panel says early evidence on new COVID-19 variant suggests an increased risk of reinfection

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization panel says early...

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WHO Labels New Covid Strain, Named Omicron, a ‘Variant of Concern,' Citing Possible Increased Reinfection Risk

The U.N. health agency recognized the new Covid strain, first referred to as lineage B.1.1.529 and now named omicron, as a variant of concern. Experts fear a sharp upswing of Covid cases in South Africa's Gauteng province — where the heavily mutated strain was first identified — could mean it has greater potential to escape prior immunity than other variants.
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Delta Variant Appears To Increase Stillbirth Risk: CDC

The risk of a baby dying during childbirth is reportedly higher in pregnant moms who contract the delta variant of the novel coronavirus. Other complications are also being monitored by experts amid the ongoing pandemic. Latest Pregnancy And COVID-19 Findings. Two new studies published by the Centers for Disease Control...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New COVID-19 variant is ‘huge international concern,’ UK health secretary says

LONDON - A worrying new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa is causing concern among health officials worldwide. The U.K.‘s health security agency has classified B.1.1.529 as a new variant under investigation, and the country has identified the potential threat of the new variant and alerted international partners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medscape News

New COVID variant 'May Pose Substantial Risk': Health Secretary

Six African countries have been added to the UK's travel 'red list' following the discovery of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that experts said might be more transmissible and had the potential to reduce the effectiveness of current COVID vaccines. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) listed B.1.1.529...
hngn.com

New COVID Variant 500 Times More Competitively Infectious Than Delta, Epidemiologist Says, Prompting Immediate Global Action

The new coronavirus variant, given the name Omicron, is believed to be about 500 times more competitively infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant, a leading epidemiologist said, prompting global authorities to take action against the new threat. Medical professionals believe the new Omicron variant has 32 mutations in its...
Reuters

New Covid-19 variant raises risk of recovery limbo

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new Covid-19 mutation is threatening to suspend the world in coronavirus limbo. Countries including Britain and Singapore have imposed bans on travellers from South Africa and other nations where a concerning new variant has been detected. A highly infectious strain is a particular problem for economies with low vaccination rates. If it evades vaccines, another round of lockdowns could be on the cards at a time when governments and central banks have depleted firepower.
BBC

New Covid variant: Javid says UK must act quickly over public health risk

The new Covid variant circulating in South Africa that prompted UK travel restrictions is a "huge international concern", the health secretary says. Sajid Javid said experience has shown "we must move quickly and at the earliest possible moment". He said it might be more transmissible, vaccines might be less effective...
Lewiston Morning Tribune

WHO warns new COVID-19 variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA — The World Health Organization warned Monday the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”. The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states,...
wfxg.com

"No reason to panic" health officials say with spread of new COVID-19 variant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Scientists in South African reported they have discovered a new COVID-19 variant "Omicron." U.S. health officials are doubling down on their fight against the variant. FOX54 spoke with Dr. Rodger MacArthur with the Medical College of Georgia, who says this is not startling news. He says when there is a virus, there will be mutations that come along with it, but the U.S. is bracing for Omicron.
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
