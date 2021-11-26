ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jack Baldwin believes Ross County can build up head of steam

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bf4DF_0d7T0rH700

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin believes they can build up a head of steam during five busy weeks.

County returned from an extended break to beat Hibernian 1-0 in a match that was postponed as they were looking to follow up their first cinch Premiership win of the season, a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee.

Bottom club County now host Dundee United looking to build on two wins from three matches.

Baldwin told RCFCTV: “It’s good for us now that we have a win and a clean sheet either side of the Rangers game.

“We have picked up a little bit of momentum now that we will look to take forward into the games moving forward.

“We have a lot of games coming thick and fast so that momentum can only grow and hopefully we will build on that over the Christmas period.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Thrashing
BBC

Ross County v Hibernian: Team news & preview of Scottish Premiership meeting

Ross County could have a full squad for the home game with Hibernian which was twice postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp. Full-back Jake Vokins has had the international break to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation following surgery on a fractured foot. Ryan Porteous...
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian league form ‘not acceptable’ – Jack Ross

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admitted their league form was unacceptable after defeat by Ross County made it five consecutive losses in the cinch Premiership. Hibs looked to have turned the corner with Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers but they fell to a 1-0 reverse in Dingwall following Blair Spittal’s 72nd-minute goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Ross McCrorie confident Aberdeen at their best can sink Celtic

Ross McCrorie believes Aberdeen are perfectly capable of winning at Celtic Park on Sunday if they are at their best. The Dons are currently eighth in the cinch Premiership and have lost their last two matches. However, defender McCrorie is adamant his side are equipped to pull off a result...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross backs misfiring Hibernian striker to find shooting boots in Perth

Jack Ross has backed misfiring Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet to ride out his current barren spell and help get his struggling team back on track. The 24-year-old Scotland attacker has scored only once in his last 10 games for Hibs and missed some good chances as they suffered a fifth consecutive cinch Premiership defeat at Ross County in midweek.
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County set to be at full strength again for Dundee United clash

Ross County could have a full squad again for the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United. County have reported no fresh injuries following the midweek win over Hibernian. Jake Vokins is looking for a Premiership debut after returning to the bench following foot surgery. Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended for...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross heaps praise on Hibs’ substitutes following late win

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross felt the contribution of his substitutes in their late comeback win against St Johnstone showed how valued all of his players are. Jamie Murphy returned from injury off the bench to set up Kevin Nisbet’s 83rd-minute equaliser before netting himself following a sublime pass from fellow sub Scott Allan, who was also involved in the first Hibs goal.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Malky Mackay takes belief from Ross County fightback

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt his players’ faith in their methods was evident as they fought back from a man down and a goal down to take a point from Dundee United. County trailed to Louis Appere’s 49th-minute goal when Harry Clarke was sent off with 15 minutes left.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for Rangers clash

Hibernian welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for the clash with Rangers after he missed the win over St Johnstone through suspension. Christian Doidge remains absent as he serves the second part of a two-match ban. Kyle Magennis is still out with a groin problem, while Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy suspended for Ross County’s visit

St Mirren centre-back Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts. The skipper joins fellow central defender Conor McCarthy (ankle) on the sidelines. Harry Clarke is suspended for County’s trip to...
SOCCER
newschain

Martin Boyle’s return boosts Hibernian for Rangers game

Jack Ross is relishing having Hibernian talisman Martin Boyle available for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Rangers. The 28-year-old scored a hat-trick to sink the Ibrox side in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, but was absent for Saturday’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone after getting sent off against Ross County last Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stephen Glass focused on getting Aberdeen up the table

Stephen Glass needs no reminding of where Aberdeen sit in the cinch Premiership and is looking to start the move upwards at home to Livingston on Wednesday night. The Dons have two wins from their last 16 games in all competitions and are eighth in the table with 15 points, five points ahead of bottom side Ross County.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Malky Mackay backs resilient Ross County to fight for rest of Premiership season

Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s last-gasp equaliser against Dundee United demonstrated the spirit required at St Mirren on Wednesday and in the rest of the season. The cinch Premiership bottom side looked to be heading to defeat on Saturday when Staggies defender Harry Clarke picked up a second yellow card in the 75th minute with the visitors leading through a goal in the 49th minute by Louis Appere.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy