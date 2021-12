Through movies like Disney’s Prom, She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You, we see prom defined by things like riding in a limo, the promposal and shaking it on the dance floor. Was your experience different, if experienced at all? St. Humain takes these stereotypical situations and turns them on their head with his new single “Sick Sad Love Song”. Some examples include riding in the back seat as opposed to driving a date and singing at the event instead of just attending it like the rest of the class. With a driving rhythm and sparkling synths, everything about this track evokes those feel-good vibes. That infectious quality contrasts the song’s message of feeling like an outcast. His effortless falsetto really shines in this vibrant offering.

