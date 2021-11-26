Cuties! Kim Kardashian and her daughter North launch adorable TikTok account @kimandnorth has been out for a day and already has thousands of followers.

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West just launched a joint TikTok account, where we expect many adorable videos. The account is called @kimandnorth, and has over 174,000 followers as of this writing.

Kim and North have fun and complete TikTok challenges on their videos.

Their first video shows the two of them enjoying a spa day, where they’re using some products belonging to Kylie Jenner’s skincare line. Over the past 24 hours, Kim and North have uploaded a variety of videos where they’re singing along to Adele, hanging out with their family, and enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday. Kim took to Instagram to share the account, showing that it was official, and helping it grow and gain more followers. The account’s profile photo shows Kim and North hugging and wearing matching grey clothes.

The Kardashians are no strangers to TikTok, with Kourtney and her daughter Penelope also having a mother and daughter account. The profile, called @pandkourt, has a variety of TikTok clips where they’re both seen doing different activities, including skincare routines, vacation prep, preparing hot chocolate or more activities that a 9-year-old and her mom would do.

Kim and North’s account has provided followers with a look at their Thanksgiving decorations and mother and daughter fun. The two have completed different TikTok challenges and have included the appearance of Penelope in one of their clips.

Kim has been in the public eye as of late (well, more than usual) due to her new relationship with Pete Davidson. The pair started dating and spending time with eachother following Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. According to insiders, Kim and Pete are taking things slow. “They are just getting to know each other, not serious,” said a source to CNN. While Kim is based in Los Angeles, where she lives with her children, Pete lives in New York, where he is featured on a weekly basis on SNL.

