WATCH: Matt Corral seals Egg Bowl win with spin-move TD

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ole Miss took home the Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State on Thursday, led by one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class.

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Matt Corral put the game out of reach for good with a short touchdown run, showing off his versatility with a smooth spin move to get into the end zone.

The Rebels won’t be able to leapfrog Alabama in the SEC West, but they’ll carry a top-10 ranking into the bowl season, which bodes well for getting a premier matchup on New Year’s Day.

