Downtown Fernandina Beach celebrates shopping local with its annual after Thanksgiving Pajama Party

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — While many people are heading to the shopping malls and big-box stores on Black Friday, others are choosing to shop local this year.

Greg Cook is spending the day shopping in downtown Fernandina Beach with his family -- all 17 of them.

“His is the whole crew, having a blast,” Greg Cook said.

Many flew in from D.C. and Atlanta just to spend time with loved ones for the holidays.

If you’re wondering why it looks like everyone just rolled out of bed that’s because downtown Fernandina Beach is celebrating, it’s annual after Thanksgiving Pajama Party.

“Well, it’s such a fun time. There are so many people out and pets, children, and there are some great buys if you go into the shops. And you can wear your pajamas,” Babs Marshall said.

Everyone young and old or even four-legged is getting into the holiday spirit.

“It’s wonderful to look at the community spirit here. It’s wonderful. Instant Thanksgiving to Christmas,” Bob Westhouse said.

Instead of shopping at the usual big box stores on Black Friday, this downtown PJ Party encourages people to shop local.

“It’s important to support our local communities especially after all we’ve been through and I like coming to the downtown and just seeing all the festivities,” Marshall said.

“You know what’s great about Centre Street there’s is no brands on it. And we’ve traveled across the country and around the world and every street seems to look the same. This street is unlike all the other streets you got all mom-and-pop shops on here and it’s very unique to walk up and down and you absolutely want to support the local community,” Cook said.

