A McHenry man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a robbery at the Crystal Lake Mariano’s where he pulled a knife and battered an employee, prosecutors said. David O. Harper, 31, of the 4900 block of West Orchard Drive in McHenry, was indicted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, robbery, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of retail theft and aggravated assault.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO