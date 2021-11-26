ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play our FREE Week 12 Green Bay Packers Challenge

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
Think you know the Green Bay Packers well? Already have this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Packers Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

