A river that dried a hundred years ago has filled up again as heavy rains continue to lash western parts of Canada and the US.While several areas of British Columbia are already suffering through floods with landslides blocking roads and cutting off towns, an event of “atmospheric river” earlier this month did something unusual — it filled up a river that had dried up a century ago.One of the worst-hit areas of flooding in this season was the Sumas area in Washington State, just about 80km east of Vancouver in Canada, where a major farmland responsible for half of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO