For Stanley Tucci, food is like religion — and cancer almost took it away

Affability, integrity, intelligence: How do you convey all that in a word or a glance or even the flicker of a smile? You’re born to it, it would seem. (Or maybe you’re just a fine, unshowy actor.) Charismatic New Yorker Stanley Tucci has demonstrated range in drama and comedy in a lengthy career, as well as in the role of creator—1996’s “Big Night,” which he co-wrote and co-directed, is one of the great films about food and food as prepared with and served to family. I’ve run across Tucci multiple times since a meeting at the end of the last century when we talked for a longtime about “Big Night” while sitting in a Starbucks window looking toward what was then Tribune Tower. Later, at film festivals or when he discussed films like “Joe Gould’s Secret,” the man remained the most genial of hosts even in the most glancing “hi-how-are-you?”

