(Annapolis, MD) –WNAV–Judiciary Public Information Office–Circuit courts are celebrating their second annual virtual adoption days. Last year they used Zoom to celebrate adoptions. Some jurisdictions are making these ceremonies open to members of the media so that we can share them with the public. But, today, in Anne Arundel County, it will be a more personal affair, open to only the family members involved. In a release, WNAV was told that court personnel have donated items for gift baskets for the children being adopted to celebrate this special day in their lives.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO