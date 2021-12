WALLINGFORD — Residents are donating clothing, toiletries and money to three households displaced by a fire on South Colony Road. “This town has always risen to the occasion, it's great to live in a community like that. Wallingford, they get together and make things happen,” said Nadine Nazario, bar manager at Lenny’s Cafe, which is collecting items for those affected by a fire that destroyed a three story residence at 167 S. Colony Road. on Saturday.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO