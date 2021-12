TE Lee Smith (back) DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion) The Falcons will be without Hayden Hurst, Darren Bates and Kendall Sheffield on Thursday evening, as all three have been officially ruled out. There’s some uncertainty however around Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins, who are both listed as questionable for the contest. Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury which caused him to be limited this week. If he can not go, expect to see more Wayne Gallman, who had 15 carries in Week 10. Hawkins was active against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, but did not play due to his injury. Both players would help a lot tomorrow night, so we’ll hope they can play.

