Ferran Torres Informs Pep Guardiola of Desire to Leave Man City

The latest piece of information follows on from previous reports surrounding Barcelona and Manchester City throughout Friday, with the earliest story concerning the Camp Nou club's Director of Football and a trip to the Premier League champions' offices.

While many assumed that the topic of the meeting between the relevant parties concerned the future of Raheem Sterling, fresh developments from reliable sources in Spain have now linked another of Manchester City's forward players with a move to the Camp Nou.

That player is Ferran Torres - and the latest is that the player himself has informed Manchester City and Pep Guardiola of his desire to make the switch and play under Xavi at Barcelona.

This is according to journalist Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo, who reports that Torres has asked Guardiola of his desire to leave City for Barcelona - with the coach in turn responding by agreeing to a departure, if an 'economic agreement' can be reached between clubs.

Polo continues by advancing information that states Barcelona's Director of Football Mateu Alemany and CEO Ferran Reverter held a meeting with Manchester City official Ferran Soriano on Thursday - and on Friday, the La Liga club's executives maintained various contacts after 'having everything clear' with Ferran Torres.

An additional update the first report to emerge from Mundo Deportivo then explained that Torres had told Pep Guardiola that he was 'very grateful' for his treatment and for betting on his signing for Manchester.

However, given the opportunity of joining Barcelona, Fernando Polo claims that Torres could not say no and that the Manchester City manager was 'sympathetic' to the player - admitting that when Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling, it is 'normal' for them to consider leaving.

There's a lot to take in here, however it still seems at this stage that any move for Torres from Manchester City to Barcelona is unlikely - especially considering the lack of finances available to the La Liga club.

City also retain the belief that Torres is an integral part of their first-team set-up, and given his abilities of operating in the striker position, their faith in the young Spaniard will not have decreased in any of the recent months.

