Food City Friday: Tips for Leftovers

In his latest column, West Hartford resident Michael Byrne writes about baking a legacy through bread, and his collaboration with Small State Provisions. My wife, Rebecca, and I recently created a playlist on Spotify of all our favorite songs from when we were younger (think middle school, high school, college era) to share with our children (and to answer your question, yes, No Scrubs by TLC was of course on the playlist). It’s a music appreciation of sorts to share memories with our kids, to expose them to different bands and artists that they may not enjoy or find on their own.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO