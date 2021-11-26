ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food City Friday: Tips for Leftovers

By Amy Lynn
 4 days ago

Food City Friday: Thanksgiving Sides & great full meals

Chef Jimmie Jones with Food City shows us how to make some side dishes that will impress the family, and shows us a complete Food City Thanksgiving meal, including some of the great desserts from their Bakery/Deli Department!. For more information and recipes visit www.FoodCity.com.
RECIPES
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Tips for healthier apple

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says the holidays are coming and we are making a healthier version of the apple pie, which less sugar basically. Robbie has some shortcut tips for you to make it a little easier. First, she loves an apple peeler to do the peeling for you.
RECIPES
Herald Chronicle

Food Truck Friday helps with Thanksgiving

Franklin County Food Truck Friday is helping those in need with a special canned food and non-perishable-item-collection event on Friday. Participants who donate five or more food items to the cause will receive a coupon for $1 off meals under $10 and $2 off for orders exceeding $10. Food-drive proceeds...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
MyTexasDaily

Tips To Reduce Food Waste At Thanksgiving

(NAPSI)—Each year, the average American family of four loses $1,500 to uneaten food—that’s about 1,160 pounds of food. At holiday or any time, it’s a good idea to think about how you can keep household food waste in check. Thanksgiving may be different this year, but we can still have...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

No food wasted: How champion eater Joey Chestnut tackles Thanksgiving leftovers

Thanksgiving is easily the holiday most centered around food and stuffing yourself. So how do you handle Turkey Day when you’ve made a career out of consuming everything in sight?. We’re finding out from champion eater Joey Chestnut, who’s telling us how he takes on Thanksgiving leftovers. Check out his...
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shopping tips for Black Friday

Black Friday traditionally offers some of the best deals of the year. But how do you know if you're really getting a bargain? Consumer Reports has been tracking Black Friday sales for years. Deals editor Anna Kocharian joins FOX6 WakeUp with some shopping tips.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whatsupmag.com

Handling Food Safely, Holiday Tips

Annapolis, MD - Listed below are food safety tips, compiled by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, that should help keep your holiday healthy. Never choose torn or leaking packages. Don’t buy foods past the “sell-by” or expiration dates. Put raw meat and poultry into a plastic bag so...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Moulton Advertiser

Tips for making the most from your leftover Thanksgiving feast

All the work and preparation that goes into shopping, baking, roasting and cleaning up after your Thanksgiving meal results in leftovers. What to do with them:. First, if you have a food bank or a church or local mission that feeds needy families in your area, they would surely appreciate anything you have to offer. Check with them before ever tossing good food into the wastebasket.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 28 Spokane

Revamping holiday leftover tips from UM culinary program

MISSOULA, Mont. – As many start cooking for their Thanksgiving meal, it’s also time to get out the Tupperware for another key aspect of the holiday… leftovers. According to the EPA, over 70 billion pounds of food waste reaches landfills each year. This contributes to methane emissions and wastes energy.
FOOD & DRINKS
bigislandnow.com

Five Food Safety Tips for Enjoying Holiday Meals

Food safety can help you avoid foodborne illnesses during holiday feasts when you gather with your family or a few close friends. Food safety starts when you bring food home to prepare your meals and continues through the storing of any leftovers. “Thanksgiving and other holidays are really big for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
klcc.org

Tired of turkey leftovers? You can fish, clam or crab for free this Friday and Saturday

Oregonians looking for an alternative to holiday shopping can try their luck at catching fish, clams or crabs for free this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27. The state is waiving the license requirements for fishing, clamming and crabbing for the two days following Thanksgiving. The offer applies to both Oregon residents and nonresidents. All other regulations still apply, such as bag limits and size and location restrictions.
FOOD & DRINKS
we-ha.com

Flex and the City: Comfort Food

In his latest column, West Hartford resident Michael Byrne writes about baking a legacy through bread, and his collaboration with Small State Provisions. My wife, Rebecca, and I recently created a playlist on Spotify of all our favorite songs from when we were younger (think middle school, high school, college era) to share with our children (and to answer your question, yes, No Scrubs by TLC was of course on the playlist). It’s a music appreciation of sorts to share memories with our kids, to expose them to different bands and artists that they may not enjoy or find on their own.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
chestertownspy.org

Food Friday: Re-eating History

This is a repeat of an earlier Food Friday Thanksgiving column, because we are still trying to recover from yesterday’s holiday feast. NPR has Susan Stamberg’s Cranberry Relish recipe. Somewhere on the internet yesterday you heard Arlo Guthrie singing Alice’s Restaurant for the 54th year. The Spy’s Gentle Readers get to enjoy the annual rite of leftovers as engineered when my son was in college. In in these fraught COVID times it feels reassuring to remind ourselves of the simpler times. Here’s a wish for a happier, healthier world next Thanksgiving!
FOOD & DRINKS
Gear Patrol

The Best Food Storage Containers for Leftovers and Meal Prep

You don’t need to know the 25 best vessels to store leftovers and carry food to and from work. You just need to know the few worth buying. Here are three options at different price points. Deli Containers. Ever ordered pho from a takeout joint and kept the tall plastic...
LIFESTYLE
Lebanon Democrat

Leftovers with love: Plans made to distribute extra food from Thanksgiving

Nichole Minchey saw a need in the community and with Thanksgiving on the horizon, she decided to do something to help. Minchey, who is office manager at Express Employment Professionals in Lafayette, has an idea that she is turning into an event to help those in need in Macon County, and it involves Thanksgiving Day leftovers.
MACON COUNTY, TN
TrendHunter.com

Black Friday Food Giveaways

Baskin-Robbins is hosting a large Black Friday food giveaway that includes 1,000 freebies and a multitude of discounted products. Baskin-Robbins will be giving away 6" 'Brrr The Snowman' ice cream cakes for the first 1,000 consumers who place an order after 1 p.m EST on Black Friday and use the code 'SNOWMAN.'
FOOD & DRINKS

