ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich's AGM ends in tumult over Qatar sponsorship

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d7SwsqE00

Bayern Munich’s annual general meeting ended in tumult with members yelling and booing the club’s directors for refusing to discuss its sponsorship arrangements with Qatar.

“We are Bayern! You are not!” irate fans chanted at club president Herbert Hainer, chief executive Oliver Kahn and other presidium members late Thursday. “We are the fans that you don’t want!”

Tempers frayed following club member Michael Ott’s unsuccessful attempt to lodge a motion calling for a vote on Bayern’s contentious sponsorship agreements with Qatar. Ott, and many other Bayern fans, contend that the partnership with Qatar Airways through 2023 is damaging the club’s reputation because of alleged human rights abuses in the Persian Gulf country as it prepares to host next year's World Cup.

Ott’s initial attempt was blocked on technical grounds because of a club statute by Munich district court, but he had hoped to put it forward anyway with the support of more than 75% of the members at the AGM.

Bayern vice president Dieter Meyer disagreed.

“You’re welcome to boo. I’m not going to allow us vote on illegal motions here,” Meyer said, referring to the local court’s previous decision.

Ott said the Bayern club officials should have allowed the members discuss the merits of the motion “and then maybe just do a non-binding survey.”

“Whether it was legally OK or not to refuse the vote on this motion, it would have been a question of good character to at least allow me to hold my speech that I had prepared,” Ott told The Associated Press on Friday.

Meyer said Ott was welcome to go back to court to fight his case, prompting a chorus of boos, whistles and shouts from the majority of members attending.

“I had a prepared a 15- to 20-minute speech,” Ott told the AP. “I wanted to lay out for all the problems that exist in Qatar and … why it is in itself wrong to do a sponsorship deal with Qatar. It’s just distracting from the problems in Qatar, and not at all helping to bring change to Qatar. All the experts say if you want to change something there, it’s only possible with public pressure. And that’s the thing that FC Bayern never wants to do.”

At a Bundesliga game on Nov. 6, Bayern fans displayed a huge banner criticizing the club for the “sports washing” of human rights abuses in Qatar through its partnership with Qatar Airways. The club has also been holding mid-season training camps in Qatar since 2011.

The banner depicted Kahn and Hainer laundering blood-stained clothes in a washing machine under the words, “For money, we’ll wash anything clean.”

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann defended the club’s stance at the time, saying it tried “to influence things through dialogue and not by exclusion or looking the other way.”

Ott said Bayern’s claims of achieving change through confidential talks is “phony.”

In August, Amnesty International accused Qatari officials of doing little to investigate thousands of young migrant workers’ deaths in the country over the past decade.

“We need to change our statutes to make sure that we can vote on hot topics,” said Ott, who has been a club member since 2007.

He said the response he has received from fellow Bayern supporters has been mostly positive.

“I had a priest who wrote to me today, a mayor wrote me, and lots of people are encouraging me to continue the fight,” Ott said.

Only 780 members from a possible 1,700 attended the club’s AGM because of strict coronavirus restrictions in Bavaria, which is going through a surge in infections. Those attending reacted furiously when Hainer abruptly ended the meeting despite other members waiting their turn to speak.

News agency dpa reported that one member simply stood on a chair and spoke without a microphone, while most fans present reacted with shouts of “Hainer out! Hainer out!”

Hainer appeared surprised by the reaction.

“Say, what’s going on?” the former Adidas chief executive said into his microphone.

Former club president Uli Hoeneß, who had been sitting the first row, said it was “the worst event that I have ever experienced at FC Bayern.”

Earlier, the club reported a drop in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bayern still recorded a pre-tax profit of 5 million euros ($5.65 million) from revenue of 643.9 million euros (728 million) for 2020-21.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

———

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bayern Munich wants to strengthen right-back position

As we approach the winter transfer window, clubs start planning for the moves they will make midway through the season. The winter window is difficult for Bayern Munich as quality players are often not allowed by their parent clubs to make moves in the middle of the campaign. Nevertheless, Rekordmeister...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Newcastle encouraged over interest for Bayern Munich defender Sule

Newcastle United's interest in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has received a boost. BILD says the 26-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga giants expires at the end of this season. And talks between Sule and the club about a possible extension appear to be stalling. It is also being reported that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Bayern Munich hit by fresh Covid scare

Berlin (AFP) – Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have been hit by a fresh Covid-19 scare ahead of Friday’s match at Augsburg, with defender Josip Stanisic and two club employees testing positive for the virus. Stanisic, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on his return to Munich after playing in Croatia’s...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona approach Bayern Munich for Kingsley Coman

Barcelona have made a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. The France international has attracted a loan enquiry from Barca, says Sport, but Bayern rejected the approach. The Germans are insisting Coman will only leave in an outright sale. The midfielder is contracted to 2023 and so far refusing...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uli Hoeneß
Person
Oliver Kahn
Person
Herbert Hainer
The Independent

Bayern Munich suffer surprise defeat at struggling Augsburg

Bayern Munich crashed to a shock defeat as the Bundesliga leaders were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg at the WWK Arena.The hosts, who had only won twice in the league this season coming into the match, went 2-0 up in the first half via Mads Pedersen in the 23rd minute and a 35th-minute Andre Hahn header.Robert Lewandowski replied in the 38th minute but Julian Nagelsmann’s team could not rescue themselves as they dropped points for only the third time this term.The champions remain four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who host Stuttgart on Saturday.Augsburg move up from 16th to 15th,...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich stunned by Augsburg in Bavarian Derby

On Matchday 12 of this Bundesliga season, Augsburg found themselves victorious over FC Bayern Munich. Augsburg, who were previously sitting in the relegation zone were able to take down Bayern in this 2-1 home win. Augsburg grabbed their first goal in the 23rd minute of the game coming from a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agm#Bayern Munich#The Associated Press#Ap
FanSided

Bayern Munich players against renewal of deal with Qatar Airways

Ever since signing a deal with Qatar Airways, Bayern Munich has been heavily criticised by the fans. The matchday fans have been vocal about their opposition to this deal since Qatar has been repeatedly accused of violating human rights. Before the international break, the Bavarian faithful had a big banner...
FIFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five things to watch for against Augsburg

Bayern Munich returns to action following the conclusion of the November international break. The current Bundesliga leaders face Augsburg on Friday night in their 12th match of the Bundesliga campaign. After winning their last four league fixtures, Bayern will be in search of their fifth consecutive win in the Bundesliga. Here are five things to watch for ahead of the Friday night match.
UEFA
Advanced Television

FC Bayern Munich extends partnership with Supponor

Supponor, a global player in virtual advertising solutions, has announced that FC Bayern Munich has signed an exclusive partnership with Supponor. The extended deal will also see FC Bayern Munich transition to the next generation of Supponor’s virtual advertising solution, Supponor AIR. FC Bayern Munich joins Juventus FC and FC...
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Looking Around the League: Bayern Munich and Freiburg Stumble

Bayern Munich gave a shot in the arm to the rest of the Bundesliga this weekend, injecting new life into the season and allowing Borussia Dortmund back within a single point of the top of the table. Augsburg got in their two jabs before Robert Lewandowski struck back with a shot of his own, proving that no team is immune to his scoring touch. Without Joshua Kimmich, Bayern’s midfield failed to provide a natural defense, allowing Augsburg to breakthrough on goal and give BVB a boost in the title race.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bayern Munich priced out of move for Karim Adeyemi

The last few months in Germany have seen constant transfer speculation surrounding Red Bull Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi. His good performances for club and country have attracted interest from top European clubs. Bayern Munich has also shown interest in the young German forward, but it does look like they have balked at the overall financial package to sign him.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich target Pedri fully committed to Barcelona

Pedri is fully committed to Barcelona. The teenage midfielder is being linked with a €110m move to Bayern Munich next year by El Chiringuito. However, sources have told AS that Pedri has no plans to leave Barca anytime soon. Instead, the youngster sees his future with Barca and under new...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Julian Nagelsmann eyes improvement in defense

The competitive football resumed for Bayern Munich after a two-week long international break with the worst possible result on Friday. The defending Bundesliga champions succumbed to the second league defeat of the season as Augsburg clinched a 2-1 win in the Bavarian defeat. The defeat in Augsburg mirrored Bayern’s issues...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Bayern Munich Ready To Quadruple Pedri's Barcelona Wages

Bayern Munich are targeting the signing of Golden Boy winner Pedri from Barcelona, despite the youngsters ridiculous transfer release clause. Last season Pedri launched onto the scene with his incredible performances for Barca, despite being in just his first season in the Spanish top tier after signing from Las Palmas.
SOCCER
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Three takeaways from 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv

Bayern Munich held off a late rally by Dynamo Kyiv to remain undefeated in the UEFA Champions League group stage. After Bayern was leading 2-0 at halftime, the hosts made things interesting in the second half as they pulled back a goal in the 70th minute and nearly equalized just minutes later in the 74th minute.
UEFA
defector.com

Resistance Is Futile Against Bayern Munich

Is it possible that arguably the best soccer team in the world is currently flying under the radar? I’d say yes and no. Yes in the sense that Bayern Munich competes in a relatively under-followed league, finds itself in a less-than-compelling Champions League group, and lacks one of those super-duper-stars whose fame transcends the pitch, so not as many people are as intimately familiar with the team’s superiority as they are with, for instance, Liverpool’s. No in the sense that, in spite of all that, there’s not a single person who knows anything about the sport who wouldn’t put Bayern right near the top of a ranking of the best teams. It’s a hallmark of just how good Bayern is right now. Even if you don’t see their clashes, you hear the booms.
UEFA
ABC News

ABC News

463K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy