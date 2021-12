Nov. 12 brought potentially fortuitous developments for the House Jan. 6 committee and its arduous campaign to get testimony from key allies of former president Donald Trump. In the morning, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows signaled that he would defy the committee’s subpoena and failed to show up for a deposition. A few hours later, the Justice Department announced a grand jury had indicted former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon, whom the House held in contempt for doing much the same thing.

