Neck Hurt? Our Favorite Theragun Massager Is $200 Off For Cyber Week

Experience a deep massage treatment without the noise when you have the Therabody Theragun Elite quiet massage device. It uses both QuietForce technology and a QX65 motor to deliver exceptional power without the volume. All the while, this quiet massage device reaches 60 percent deeper into muscles than traditional massagers for greater therapeutic benefits. Use the Therabody Theragun Elite anywhere and everywhere, thanks to its cordless design and 120-minute battery life. And, with the ergonomic handgrip, you can hold it in multiple positions without any strain on your hands, wrists, or arms. Finally, control this gadget via the app to select the perfect speed for you. With a range of 1,750–2,440 PPM with 5 speeds to choose from, you can tailor it to your comfort levels.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO