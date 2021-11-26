Two shootings last night, three homes were struck, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police responded to reports of two shootings last night, Nov. 26 in two different areas in Mobile.

At about 12:20 a.m., officers received a complaint that shots were being fired at the 1400 block of East Street in Mobile. Officers determined that one person’s home was struck by a bullet. No one was injured, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers received a complaint that shots were being fired near Well and Diggs Avenue in Mobile. Police confirmed that two homes were struck by bullets on the 2000 block of Wells Avenue. No one was injured, according to the release.

Mobile Police are still investigating the two shootings.

