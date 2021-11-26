ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Two shootings last night, three homes were struck, Mobile Police say

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police responded to reports of two shootings last night, Nov. 26 in two different areas in Mobile.

10-year-old dies in Thanksgiving eve crash near Atmore

At about 12:20 a.m., officers received a complaint that shots were being fired at the 1400 block of East Street in Mobile. Officers determined that one person’s home was struck by a bullet. No one was injured, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers received a complaint that shots were being fired near Well and Diggs Avenue in Mobile. Police confirmed that two homes were struck by bullets on the 2000 block of Wells Avenue. No one was injured, according to the release.

Mobile Police are still investigating the two shootings.

Related
WKRG News 5

Deadly car-to-car shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman is dead after a gunfire erupted between two cars near Catholic Cemetery in Mobile. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Mobile Police responded to University Hospital, where two women, both shot, had recently arrived. Police determined the two women were driving near Martin Luther King Blvd. and Cemetery Lane. Another […]
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Atmore, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Atmore, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet holes in homes across Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bullet holes riddle homes across Mobile the weekend after Thanksgiving. Between 12:20 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, residents at four homes across Mobile called police to report shootings. Early Monday morning, another shooting at a home. Police arrived at the 1400 block of East Street on Saturday around 12:20 a.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Court proceedings shed new light on shooting at Ladd-Peebles

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say the mass shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium last month was gang-related. This new detail was unveiled in court today as two suspects charged with attempted murder stood before a judge. The detective told the court the nicknames and slang used by the people involved are associated with known gangs, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escaped murder suspect turns himself in, alleged accomplices charged

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A suspect in two murders who escaped from a Pascagoula hospital on Friday turned himself in Tuesday morning. Two women, who authorities allege helped him escape, are in custody and were set to have their first court appearances Tuesday afternoon. Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, escaped from Singing River Hospital at […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man charged with murder, attempted murder for Ogburn Ave. shooting

UPDATE (5:57 p.m.): Mobile Police say Marquis Gray is being charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed a woman and injured another on Ogburn Avenue Sunday. UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): Mobile Police confirm that Marquis Gray has turned himself in. No word yet on what charges he may face. Gray was wanted […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Driver hits, kills 60-year-old man on Eglin Parkway

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) says 60-year-old James C. Temple was hit Friday night on Eglin Parkway near McGriff Street. FWBPD says the driver that hit Temple stayed on the scene to help until paramedics arrived. Temple later died from his injuries at Fort Walton Beach Medical […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

One person shot on Arthur Ave., Prichard Police say

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police responded to University of South Alabama Hospital on Nov. 27 in regards to one person shot.  Police confirm the shooting happened on Arthur Avenue in Prichard around 3:45 p.m. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time. Prichard Police are investigating,
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Law enforcement monitoring holiday crime in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the busiest shopping time of the year, and Baldwin County law enforcement is warning you to stay alert. “Usually this time of year you start to see a lot more of your thefts,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with the Fairhope Police Department.  He’s already noticing an uptick in holiday […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

