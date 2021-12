Those looking for Chelsea to put to rest the (few) doubters on their title challenge credentials, were most likely happy to see the Blues put one of their best recent Premier League performances away at Leicester. While the Foxes have struggled to reproduce the form that put them in top four contention in previous seasons, away matches are still the best way to trap unaware teams if they underestimate their opponents, no matter how their form look like.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO