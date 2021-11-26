ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in south Columbus leaves man dead

By Joe Clark
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Columbus.

Around 12:30 p.m., Friday, officers were called to 700 block of Reinhard Avenue on the report of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found Christopher Miller, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Three killed in early morning crash on I-71

CFD Medic 815 transported Miller to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:15 p.m..

Miller was in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Reinhard Ave. when he became involved in a confrontation with another male. During the altercation, the male produced a handgun and shot Miller before fleeing the scene.

It is unknown what prompted the altercation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This is the 179th homicide in Columbus Ohio in Calendar Year 2021. Incident #210896228. Detective Pribe is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Johnson.

