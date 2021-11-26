ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Skyline Neighborhood

By City News Service
 4 days ago
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A boy died after being shot in the Skyline neighborhood, police said Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 12-year-old boy was found with trauma to his upper body on the 7400 block of Cahill Drive, the San Diego Police Department reported. When officers arrived, the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department was already on scene rendering aid.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SDPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident. There is no suspect information and no other details were released.

Updated at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26, 2021

–City News Service

