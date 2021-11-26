ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historical Trends Suggest A Strengthening Bullish Trend In December

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI received many messages and emails asking my opinions related to the recent market volatility and sideways trending in the U.S. markets. Many traders see the recent downward price trend as a warning of a potential shift in trends. Yet, I see it as normal November volatility in price and wanted...

investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Recover as Omicron Fears Loom

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were higher in early APAC deals on Wednesday, after major benchmark averages tumbled in regular trading as investors reassessed risks associated with the growing coronavirus Omicron variant, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will discuss speeding up the bond-buying taper at its December meeting as fears of persistent inflation mount.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Must Hold Critical Level To Remain in Macro Bullish Trend, According to Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino

A widely followed crypto strategist and trader is highlighting a crucial level that Cardano (ADA) must hold to keep its bullish market structure. In a new strategy session, crypto analyst Jason Pizzino tells his 242,000 YouTube subscribers that Cardano is still in a macro bullish trend despite the smart contract platform’s massive decline from its all-time high.
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.86%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Telecoms , Utilities and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.86% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.90%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 1.55%.
investing.com

Global Valuations: U.S. Stocks Trading At Sharp Premium To World Equities

Global Valuations: U.S. Stocks Trading At Sharp Premium To World Equities. Johnson & Johnson Split Fails To Trigger Stock Rally, But Move... By Haris Anwar/Investing.com - Dec 01, 2021. When large companies reveal plans to break up into multiple businesses, Wall Street generally considers it a positive move. These splits...
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Ripe For A Bullish Start To December

NZDUSD is setting the table for a bullish start to December after refusing to close below its August trough on Tuesday despite its flash drop to a new yearly low of 0.6771. Oversold conditions seem to have been met as both the RSI and Stochastics have bottomed near their 30 and 20 levels respectively and are currently clearly changing course to the upside. Besides, with the price being attached to the lower Bollinger band for the past three weeks, an upside reversal is looking reasonable in the short term.
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Visa stock as shares extend 5-month declines to over 20%?

Visa stock on Monday edged slightly lower extending 5-month declines to over 20%. Credit and financial services stocks have pulled back amid the Omicron variant fears. Visa offers exciting growth prospects at reasonable valuation multiples. On Cyber Monday, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares edged slightly lower amid growing concerns about the...
KRON4 News

U.S. stocks rebound after variant slump

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index slumped 2.3% on Friday for its worst day since February. The Dow […]
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Buying the Omicron dip

BUYING THE OMICRON DIP (0733 GMT) Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more balanced view of...
investing.com

What the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Suggests for the Oil Price Trend

The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator has a primary focus on market trend. Adding the indicator to the following charts we assess the current trend standpoint and identify both bullish and bearish criteria to help traders assess a bias towards trades on these commpdity prices. It should be noted that for this exercise we are not using the ‘Trigger’ and ‘Base’ lines and in turn, they have been removed from the charts below.
