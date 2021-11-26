ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BioNTech says it could tweak Covid vaccine in 100 days if needed

By Hannah Devlin and Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027NY6_0d7SuXQf00
Gloved hands prepare vaccine Photograph: Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images

BioNTech says it could produce and ship an updated version of its vaccine within 100 days if the new Covid variant detected in southern Africa is found to evade existing immunity.

The German biotechnology company is already investigating whether the vaccine it developed with US drugmaker Pfizer works well against the variant, named Omicron, which has caused concern due to its high number of mutations and initial suggestions that it could be transmitting more quickly.

The company says it will know in two weeks whether its current vaccine is likely to be sufficiently effective against the B.1.1.529 variant, now named Omicron by the World Health Organization, based on lab-based experiments.

Related: Is it vaccine resistant? What scientists know of new Covid variant

If required, BioNTech said it is poised to tweak its vaccine to match it more closely to the new variant.

“Pfizer and BioNTech have taken actions months ago to be able to adapt the mRNA vaccine within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days in the event of an escape variant,” the company said in a statement.

The US company Moderna said it was testing three existing Covid-19 vaccine booster candidates against the Omicron variant, and that it would develop a new variant-specific booster against it.

“From the beginning, we have said that as we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves. The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive.

Other vaccine teams, including Johnson & Johnson, also confirmed on Friday that they were testing the effectiveness of their vaccines against the new variant to assess whether updates were likely to be required. AstraZeneca said it is already conducting research in Botswana and Eswatini, where the variant has been identified, to collect real-world data on how the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine performs against the new variant.

At the moment, concerns about a decline in protection are theoretical based on the very high number of mutations – double that seen in Delta – on the spike protein that the vaccine targets.

Human immune systems make a variety of antibodies that target several different places on the spike, so even if one bit of the spike changes, a vaccine will still typically work well.

However, in B.1.1.529, nearly all the sites that antibodies target are different, and so scientists are particularly concerned this version could turn out to be an “escape variant” .

Prof Wendy Barclay, a virologist at Imperial College London, said the emergence of the variant made it even more crucial for people to access existing vaccines and have second and third doses. “Sometimes quantity [of antibodies] can compensate for the lack of match,” she said. “That is the only vaccine that’s available to us at the moment. We need to make that work as best as we can.”

Vaccines based on mRNA, such as the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, are thought to be the easiest to alter. But most companies have been preparing for the eventuality of a so-called escape variant and have ambitious timeframes for distributing an updated vaccine, if deemed medically necessary and commercially feasible.

So far, vaccines have held up well against new variants, such as Beta and Delta, but the emergence of these variants served as practice runs.

BioNTech/Pfizer and AstraZeneca are already running clinical trials on tweaked vaccines and discussing with regulators what new evidence would be needed to support their approval.

“Pfizer and BioNTech … have begun clinical trials with variant-specific vaccines (Alpha and Delta) to collect safety and tolerability data that can be provided to regulators as part of the blueprint studies in the event of an needed variant-specific vaccine,” the companies said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson, which has developed a single-shot Covid vaccine and is selling it on a not-for-profit basis, like AstraZeneca, said: “We are closely monitoring newly emerging Covid-19 virus strains with variations in the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein and are already testing the effectiveness of our vaccine against the new and rapidly spreading variant first detected in southern Africa.

“We remain steadfast in the benefit the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will provide to millions around the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Omicron Covid variant ‘present in Europe at least 10 days ago’

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 was present in Europe at least 10 days ago and already appears to be spreading in the Netherlands and elsewhere. “We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and 23,” the Dutch health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. “It is not yet clear whether these people had also visited southern Africa,” the ministry added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#German#Drugmaker Pfizer#Omicron#Johnson Johnson
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid-19: Vaccination booster clinics open across NI

A series of Covid-19 vaccination clinics have opened to help meet demand for booster doses. On Monday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended booster jabs be offered to over-18s. The clinics, at this stage, are offering boosters to the over 50s, as well as first and second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Final US hurdle for Merck's COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review

An experimental COVID-19 drug that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill to treat the coronavirus faces one final hurdle Tuesday: A panel of government experts will scrutinize data on the medication from drugmaker Merck The Food and Drug Administration is asking its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. The panel’s recommendations aren't binding but often guide FDA decisions.Tuesday’s meeting comes as U.S. infections are rising again and health authorities worldwide scramble to size up the threat posed by the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J talk omicron response

As COVID-19's new omicron variant has begun to emerge overseas, vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have outlined their respective strategies to tackle the new strain. Moderna, which has an authorized booster dose at the 50 microgram (µg) dose level for adults ages 18 years or older, has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

FDA advisers vote to recommend authorization of a pill to treat Covid-19

(CNN) — Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 13-10 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of a pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to help treat Covid-19. Members of the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee were split in their vote to recommend molnupiravir, which can reduce the relative risk someone will progress to severe disease or death by about 30%. The absolute reduction in risk of severe disease or death was 3% -- 9.7% of people who took placebo died, compared to 6.8% of those given molnupiravir.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy