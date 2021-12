TCU Women’s Basketball team finished up 1-1 at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic, making the Horned Frogs record now 2-3 on the season. On Black Friday, The Horned Frogs won 72-68 against Saint Mary’s (CA). Super seniors Michelle Berry and Lauren Heard both scored 16 points each to guide the TCU Horned Frogs to a 72-68 win over the St. Mary’s Gaels. Berry set a new career-high as a Horned Frog, surpassing her previous career-best of 15 points, which she had tallied on four different occasions at TCU. Heard bounced back from a single-point scoring effort this past Sunday to score 15+ points for the 46th time in her career. The Horned Frogs were really starting to come into their own as they were playing together as team.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO