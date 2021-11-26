Carlsen vs. Nepomniachtchi - Game 2 Live!

The most popular chess program offers you everything you will need as a dedicated chess enthusiast, with innovative training methods for amateurs and professionals alike. Alireza Firouzja keeps amazing and has been dominating chess in the past couple of weeks. By scoring an incredible 8 out of 9 at the first board at the European Team Championship, he rised to second place in the world rankings at 18 years and 5 months of age, with only World Champion Magnus Carlsen ahead of him. All of his games are worth studying at the moment and we picked the legendary pairing Firouzja-Jobava as our Game of the Week.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO