The Blacklist season 9 episode 6: Should we expect a big reveal?

Over at Cassie’s house, she finds a set of keys belonging to Max, her babysitter-slash-accidental-drug-trafficker, and the keys have a brass knuckle-style charm in the shape of a cat that she instantly recognizes from the scene of Harvey’s murder, because Harper dropped hers there. She returns the keys to Max and asks about the charm, and Max knows that Cassie is on to something. But speaking of double-crossing, it turns out that Max’s mom, who she confided in about taking the drugs and money and being caught up in the cartel mess, didn’t keep that information to herself, and she told the worst person in the world she could have possibly told, her boyfriend T-Lock. T-Lock has been an unsettling presence for the entire season, and it’s worse now that he knows Max and her friends are harboring drugs. He promises to return the stash to the police anonymously if only she’ll tell him where they are. Max confers with her friends and they agree to give T-Lock the drugs, but they’ll keep the money.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO