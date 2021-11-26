ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blacklist season 9 episode 6: Should we expect a big reveal?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the event you did not know already, The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 is coming on Thursday, December 9 — and unless we hear otherwise, we are going into this assuming that it is the fall finale. Typically, episodes that are put in this place are designed to...

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

As ‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 reaches the midway point in the fifth episode, there is an eerie sense of calmness in the life of Duttons. The family has recovered from the attacks on their lives, but the incident has informed how the Duttons are approaching conflicts. In the fifth episode, John decides to deal with Summer Higgins, an animal rights activist, while Beth takes a new position at Market Equities.
The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Another familiar face returns

Because of the enormous time jump leading into The Blacklist season 9, there was no guarantee we’d see a lot of recurring characters again. Reddington moved on to a different part of his life, and it’s fair to assume some other people in his syndicate did, as well. Yet, within...
The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Rodney & Michelle’s hometown date!

Episode 7 is going to be themed around hometown dates, but for Rodney in particular, he may be looking for redemption. So what does he need redemption for? Well, it’s rather simple: He wants to show that he knows his apples! This has been a source for a lot of comedy from him this season, whether it be his night one arrival or the taste-test where Michelle realized that he could not tell any of them apart at all.
Survivor 41 episode 11 promo: A dangerous twist ahead?

When Survivor 41 episode 11 arrives on CBS next week, you can be sure that things will get heated. As a matter of fact, very little time will be wasted getting us to that point!. The promo below shows what could be the immediate aftermath to Shan’s stunning blindside, including...
The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Michelle Young meets Brandon’s family

Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette episode is almost here, and that means a deep-dive into all hometown dates!. By far, this is the most important episode of the season so far. As a lead, Michelle needs to figure out if she meshes into the world of all of these people. Does she get along with their family? Are they willing to move for her? There’s a lot for her to think about.
Outlander season 6 premiere date, extended episode 1 revealed!

Today, Starz did a favor for all of us eager to see Outlander season 6 on the air — we now have an official premiere date! Given what we’re seeing with the network’s current lineup, we can’t say that anything here is all that much of a surprise. So when...
Succession season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Roman’s big revelation

When Succession season 3 episode 6 airs this weekend on HBO, there are a number of big things that we could end up learning. Take, for example, some enormous news all about Roman Roy’s mother. On paper, we imagine that “What It Takes” will be about Logan Roy making his...
Yellowstone season 4 episode 4: Is the story building to shock reveal?

As we approach Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 on Paramount Network this weekend, it’s easy to see there are a lot of possibilities out there for the show’s central mystery. Within that, we’re of course talking all about who is responsible for the attack on the Duttons. Was it Jamie...
Yellowstone season 4 episode 4: How much resolution to expect

We have a good feeling that Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 is going to bring us at least some information on some central storylines. With that being said, though, just how much should we prepare for?. We know that we’re getting at least slightly closer to learning the truth about...
NCIS season 19: Why is there no Christmas episode this year?

There’s a chance that you caught our previous report on this subject but if not, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no Christmas episode coming for NCIS season 19. So what is the reasoning for that? Why in the world would CBS...
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Anthony’s confrontation

Season 12 episode 8 is finally going to arrive on CBS after a week off the air — and yea, there’s going to be some drama. For Anthony in particular, this could prove to be one of the more dramatic installments of the whole season, and a lot of that could come down to just how personal the case is. Over the course of this hour, you’ll see the character team up with Danny in order to look into his own cousin Joey, which we imagine has to be all sorts of frustrating for him. If you work either as a cop or a prosecutor, you probably like to present as though everyone around you is on the straight and narrow. This is something that Eddie struggles with because of her father Armin.
The Resident season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Conrad’s big decision

Season 5 episode 8 is coming to Fox next week and based on early details, there’s a lot to think about. Will Conrad Hawkins return to the dating pool? Four us on the outside, this is undoubtedly an uncomfortable thing to think about! Of course, a lot of that stems from the fact that it was only a handful of weeks ago when Nic was still alive.
Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 6

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6, the gang found out more information about the new wave of villains. Cassie embarked on a fact-finding mission to change everything in the case. Meanwhile, Jenny found herself at yet another impasse on her quest to take down Ronald. Then there was Jerrie,...
How The Blacklist Will Explain The Rift Between Red And Dembe In Season 9

To the surprise of no one, probably, The Blacklist's first season without longtime star Megan Boone and without longtime showrunner Jon Bokenkamp has been one cloaked in mysterious circumstances. The time jump that kicked off Season 9 set up new situations, jobs and relationship statuses for Red and the surviving members of the disbanded task force. One of the biggest questions fans have had so far concerns Red and his formerly close companion Dembe, specifically what led to their split as the latter joined the FBI. And now we know how some of those answers will be revealed.
‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Making Fetch Happen

Over at Cassie’s house, she finds a set of keys belonging to Max, her babysitter-slash-accidental-drug-trafficker, and the keys have a brass knuckle-style charm in the shape of a cat that she instantly recognizes from the scene of Harvey’s murder, because Harper dropped hers there. She returns the keys to Max and asks about the charm, and Max knows that Cassie is on to something. But speaking of double-crossing, it turns out that Max’s mom, who she confided in about taking the drugs and money and being caught up in the cartel mess, didn’t keep that information to herself, and she told the worst person in the world she could have possibly told, her boyfriend T-Lock. T-Lock has been an unsettling presence for the entire season, and it’s worse now that he knows Max and her friends are harboring drugs. He promises to return the stash to the police anonymously if only she’ll tell him where they are. Max confers with her friends and they agree to give T-Lock the drugs, but they’ll keep the money.
Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 6 hopes

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get into season 2 episode 6? If you’re wondering about that, we 100% understand. The show did recently have a pretty major hiatus and with that in mind, we more than understand you thinking another is coming. Luckily, this...
Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 preview: Who to watch out for

Tomorrow night we’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 on Paramount Network — so who is going to be the focus? what characters are bubbling underneath the surface? We do think that there’s a lot to think about here. Below, you can check out...
Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 Spoilers, Predictions & Everything We Know So Far

Meredith and Nick could celebrate Thanksgiving together in "Grey's Anatomy" Season 18 Episode 6. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 will air this week, and we are predicting that the upcoming installment will be more lighthearted compared to the previous one. After all, it’s Grey’s Anatomy Season 18’s Thanksgiving episode.
