Updated Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games in Week 13

By Tom Brew
 4 days ago
There's been a good bit of movement in a couple of the Big Ten point spreads this week, especially with Friday's Iowa-Nebraska game and Saturday's showdown between Penn State and Michigan State.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is out on Friday, but the Cornhuskers are still a slight favorite in the game, which surprises many.

The biggest movement, though, has come in the Penn State-Michigan State game in East Lansing,. Penn State is favored now, despite Michigan State opening as a slight favorite.

Here are updated lines as

Friday: Iowa at Nebraska

  • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten), 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 1-point favorite over Iowa as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. Nebraska was favored by 3.5 on Monday. The over/under is 41. CLICK HERE

Ohio State at Michigan

  • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • TV: FOX
  • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State remains a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 64.5, up a point from the Monday opener. CLICK HERE

Maryland at Rutgers

  • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 2-6 in Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 1.5-point favorite over Rutgers as of Friday afternoon, down just a tick from the 2-point opening line on Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52.5, down from the opening 53. CLICK HERE

Penn State at Michigan State

  • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 in Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
  • TV: ABC
  • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 2-point favorite over Michigan State as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. That's a substantial move from Monday, when Michigan State opened as a 1-point favorite. The over/under remains at 52. CLICK HERE

Northwestern at Illinois

  • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 3-5 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Illinois remains a 6.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 44.5, up two points from the opening 42.5. CLICK HERE

Indiana at Purdue

  • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8 in Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Purdue remains a 14.5-point favorite over Indiana as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under remains at 50. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin at Minnesota

  • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 6-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • TV: FOX
  • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 7-point favorite over Minnesota as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a tick from the 6.5-pointy opening line on Monday. The over/under is 38.5, down just a bit from the 39 opener. CLICK HERE

#Indiana Hoosiers#American Football#Penn State#Nebraska Cornhuskers#Maryland Terrapins#Rutgers Scarlet Knights
