Georgia State

Thanksgiving morning knife attack in Georgia leaves man in critical condition

By Richard Adams
 4 days ago

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspected knife attack at 1 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, November 25th, at a Deans Bridge Road residence leaves one man hospitalized with critical injuries and another in jail on two felony charges.

Charlie Edward Brown, Jr., 27, is being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Knife During Commission of Crime.

According to warrants for Brown’s arrest, the 27-year-old is accused of stabbing another male repeatedly in the torso using a black-and-silver kitchen knife during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day at a trailer park lot at 2528 Deans Bridge Road.

The blade on the kitchen knife Brown is accused of using on the victim, according to Brown’s warrant for weapons possession, was approximately 8 inches long.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and listed in critical condition.

The specific lot at the Deans Bridge Road trailer park where Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies allege the stabbing took place Thursday morning is listed as Brown’s place of residence.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Kitchen Knife
