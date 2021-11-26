ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

1 Person Killed, 5 Injured In Crash On I-94 Near New Buffalo

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZsji_0d7Sqk6400

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — One person has died after a crash along a slippery roadway in southwestern Michigan, just north of the state line with Indiana.

The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 94 near New Buffalo Township, the Berrien County sheriff’s office reported Friday.

Four people were inside an SUV heading eastbound on I-94 when the driver lost control on the roadway and struck a guardrail. The driver of a Buick Lucerne also lost control before striking the SUV which was stopped along the freeway’s shoulder.

A passenger from the SUV was outside tending to its injured driver and was pinned by the Lucerne. She later died.

The Lucerne driver and two passengers in that vehicle were injured.

Cold, slick rain and icy road conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Detroit

Child, Driver In Serious Condition After Crash In Tuscola County

ALMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — A crash in Tuscola County has seriously injured a child and one other person. A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on Colling Road north of Fairgrove Road in Almer Township Monday morning, Nov. 30, according to Michigan State Police. The road was icy and the area had heavy freezing fog at the time of the crash, police said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Berrien County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Berrien County, MI
New Buffalo, MI
Accidents
State
Indiana State
New Buffalo, MI
Crime & Safety
Berrien County, MI
Accidents
City
New Buffalo, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Warren Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead In Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Warren Police Department is investigating after a man called 911 saying that he had just killed a woman. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says that the incident occurred inside a home on Julius and Sharrow streets, and it was about 2 p.m. when they received the call.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

34-Year-Old Warren Man Charged In Death Of Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) – A Warren man who had called the police and said he killed a woman has been charged in connection to her death. As reported by The Detroit News, Erik Fry, who is 34-years-old, has been charged with first-degree homicide by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Fry’s girlfriend,...
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Son Fatally Shoots Mother While Driving On Woodward Near Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother while driving in a car near Royal Oak. The incident occurred late on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, the woman was shot in the head while they were driving on northbound Woodward Avenue beneath the Interstate 696 overpass.
ROYAL OAK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Accident#Ap#Buick#Cold
CBS Detroit

Woman Rescued From Burning Home While Trying To Save Pets

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman from Highland Township was rescued from her burning home after she refused to leave while trying to save her exotic animals, birds, ferrets, and other pets. Deputies pulled the 41-year-old woman through a small basement window, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said. The...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run On City’s East Side

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident. The incident happened at about 12:11 p.m., Oct. 19, in the area of East State Fair Avenue and Rowe Street. Police say a 47-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when he was struck by an unknown driver in a black 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Judge Charged With Domestic Assault

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County judge was arrested on a domestic assault charge. Wixom police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and involved Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan and a man who had a relationship with her. “The man appeared to have suffered from minor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

New Video Shows Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Pleading For Help, Getting Arrested

CHICAGO (WBBM-TV) — In the moments after ditching the red Ford Escape SUV that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove to mow down Waukesha Christmas Parade participants, Brooks ran to a nearby home asking for help. Ring door video at the home of Daniel Rider shows the suspect knocking on the door and telling the person who answered that he was homeless and had called for an Uber but didn’t know when it was coming.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy