ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Guardian view on clergy on TV: not just ‘rogues or idiots’ | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2KeA_0d7SqPVh00
Andrew Scott in Fleabag Photograph: AP

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby , has complained in a speech of the injustice of TV depictions of clergy. “They are portrayed as rogues or idiots,” he said. “The reality is very different – it is actually of hard-working, normal people, caring deeply about what they do and working all the hours there are to do it.”

It is true that Jane Austen’s Mr Collins – whose preposterously pompous letters provide endless entertainment in Pride and Prejudice – has cast a long fictional shadow. Anglican clergy portrayed on screen have often been, it is undeniable, figures of (hugely benign) fun, whether Dawn French’s Vicar of Dibley or Rowan Atkinson’s nervous, inept priest in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Paul Chahidi’s vicar in the sublime mockumentary This Country was a kind, well-meaning liberal around whom the anarchic Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe ran rings. And Tom Hollander, who gave viewers an enjoyably absurd Mr Collins in the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, also played the protagonist in Rev , the sitcom that ran between 2010 and 2014. But his character in the latter show was neither a rogue nor an idiot – indeed, he was both sympathetic and heroic in his own way as he battled the indignities and difficulties of working in an inner-city London parish. (Simon McBurney’s silkily sinister archdeacon in the same series, it is true, was indeed a rogue, seemingly a descendant of the odious Obadiah Slope as portrayed by Alan Rickman in the 1982 BBC adaptation of Anthony Trollope’s Barchester novels.)

Perhaps the archbishop is a little jealous of the treatment recently given to Roman Catholic clergy. Andrew Scott ’s character in Fleabag was not just a “hot priest”, but a way for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s protagonist to explore her moral uncertainties and millennial anxiety; the priest’s character worked dramatically because of the glamour of the absolute represented by Catholicism. Transubstantiation, confession and absolution, papal infallibility and celibacy are all fascinating realms to be explored against the relativism of the modern secular world.

Lurking in the background of this portrayal is a great tradition of 20th-century British Catholic fiction by authors such as Graham Greene, Evelyn Waugh and Muriel Spark, whose work was informed by a sense of outsiderishness from the established church mainstream. It hard to think of a modern portrayal of Anglican clergy so complex as Greene’s morally tortured “whisky priest” in The Power and the Glory, and – the enjoyable Granchester novels and TV dramas notwithstanding – no C of E vicar as sagacious a crime detector as GK Chesterton’s Father Brown.

Brilliant fictional portrayals of Anglican clergy in the era of Trollope, Eliot and Dickens were informed by a sharp sense of satire, but satire is a way of bringing the powerful to earth, and the Anglican clergy of today – in an era of shrinking and ageing congregations – are not terribly susceptible to that kind of treatment. If Mr Welby’s characterisation of TV vicars is correct (though the example of Rev, in fact, suggests he is somewhat off the mark), then he must accept that the bland, benign, bumbling Anglican clergy of the small screen reflect the popular view of the church itself.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Stath Lets Flats must never die. Can this really be the end?

The end of Stath Lets Flats’ third season saw everyone’s favourite letting agent at the biggest crossroads of his life. Stath (Jamie Demetriou) had a baby and – perhaps – a love interest to keep him in place. But his dad, just married, had announced his intention to sell the family business and move to Cyprus. Stath’s sister and his new best friend were so enamoured of this idea that they, too, decided to leave the country. The very last shot of the show was a closeup of Stath’s face locked in sweet confusion as a wedding party raged around him.
TV & VIDEOS
Gaffney Ledger

THEIR VIEW

In sonnet ninety-four, Shakespeare turns his brilliance to youth and its fickleness, ending the sonnet with one of the most memorable of his couplets: “For sweetest things turn sourest by their deeds/Lilies that fester smell far worse than weeds.” This couplet came to mind as the current controversy regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT) swirls madly about the country. Former President […]
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Spark
Person
Graham Greene
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Anthony Trollope
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Tom Hollander
Person
Evelyn Waugh
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
Justin Welby
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogues#Clergy#Ap#Anglican#This Country#Roman Catholic
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
BBC
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

George Clooney criticises people who filmed him lying on the ground after his motorbike crash

George Clooney has said that members of the public filmed him after he had a major motorbike crash in 2018.The actor was driving at 75mph in Sardinia when a car turned in front of him and sent him flying over the handlebars.In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney said he feared he would die. “I was waiting for my switch to turn off,” he said. The actor added that after the crash, he was lying on the ground and screaming, and a crowd of people gathered around him, filming him on their phones.“If you’re in the public...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Post Rare Photos of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Keira Knightley says she is ‘feeling pretty rubbish’ with Covid while her ‘smug’ husband is asymptomatic

Keira Knightley has said she feels “pretty rubbish” due to Covid-19.In an interview with The Times’s Stella magazine, the actor asked: “Do you mind if we don’t turn our camera on? It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…”The 36-year-old went on to say that her husband, the musician James Righton, is asymptomatic.“[He is] being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not,” said Knightley.The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained that her two daughters, Edie and Delilah, were also feeling better than herself despite...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Sean Penn Shock: Actor Abstaining Until Leila George Comes Back To Him?

Is Sean Penn setting aside his flesh needs until Leila George takes him back?. Penn has been facing issues and buzzes about his divorce from George. After the actress filed for divorce and submitted the document to Los Angeles Superior Court, the actor looks free and well that he often goes out in public with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy