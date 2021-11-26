ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Beatles Share Why Their Attempt To Make 'Lord Of The Rings' Failed

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28n7YZ_0d7SqOsC00
Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday (November 25), The Beatles: Get Back documentary premiered on Disney+. Now, the film's director, Peter Jackson , is reflecting on the band's attempt to make their own Lord Of The Rings movie back in the 1960s. According to Jackson, the Beatles had been seriously contemplating making their own version of the film however the project had falle through.

Jackson eventually went on to create his own Lord of the Rings trilogy, and while he was working on The Beatles: Get Back , he asked Paul McCartney why the project had fallen through. Jackson went on to share what McCartney had said with BBC News .

"I've been scraping together little pieces of information," Jackson told the outlet . "I've been interrogating Paul about it. Ringo doesn't remember much. What I understand is that Dennis O'Dell, who was their Apple film producer, who produced The Magic Christian , had the idea of doing Lord of The Rings . When [the Beatles] went to Rishikesh and stayed in India, it was about three months with the Maharishi at the beginning of 1968, he sent the books to the Beatles. I expected because there are three, he sent one book to each of the Beatles. I don't think Ringo got one, but John, Paul and George each got one Lord of the Rings book to read in India. And they got excited about it."

He went on to explain why the project fell through, sharing that the trilogy's writer, J.R. R. Tolkien , had no interest in having the Beatles create the films.

"Ultimately, they couldn't get the rights from Tolkien, because he didn't like the idea of a pop group doing his story. So it got nixed by him. They tried to do it. There's no doubt about it. For a moment in time they were seriously contemplating doing that at the beginning of 1968."

The Beatles: Get Back utilizes footage from when the band was recording their final album, Let It Be . Jackson was granted permission to access all 57 hours of video footage recorded while the band was creating the album, and spent four years working on the project. The film serves as an " unflinching look " at the recording of Let It Be , with Jackson stating of the project, "There's no villains, there's no heroes. It's just a human story."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Ringo
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Lord Of The Rings#Bbc News#Maharishi
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Julian Lennon Reacts To New Peter Jackson Directed Beatles Documentary Get Back: “It Has Made Me So Proud”

Julian Lennon, is a British singer-songwriter, musician, photographer, filmmaker, author, and of course the son of the late Beatles’ band member, John Lennon. He was actually the direct inspiration for popular Beatles’ songs like “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds” (1967), “Hey Jude” (1968), and “Good Night” (1968). He first started making music back in 1974 and released his debut album, Valotte, in 1984. Since then he’s had a multitude of albums released including Everything Changes (2011), Photograph Smile (1998), and The Secret Value of Daydreaming (1986). Along with his music releases, he’s been keeping busy, he produced the environmental documentary film WhaleDreamers (2006). He also worked on the documentary, Women of the White Buffalo (2020) as an executive producer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
Observer

Amazon’s $1B Bet on ‘Lord of the Rings’ Should Include This Spinoff & This Writer

Welcome to the latest edition of Dream Screens, where we attempt to pitch the next small screen sensation. Normally, we seek out a less heralded title with breakout potential, pair it with a fitting creative talent and place the package at the digital home that can maximize its potential. But today, we’re setting our sights on the grandeur of Middle-Earth.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Lord of the Rings is helping keep a 50-year-old shade of lipstick alive

The early aughts were filled with a lot of questionable makeup choices for preteens and teenagers alike, from bold blue eyelids to flavorful Lip Smackers and sparkly lip gloss. But 20 years ago, there was another very specific lipstick that had a chokehold on anyone who found themselves thrown into an obsession with Middle-earth.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Look At These Stunning Lord Of The Rings Coins

In addition commemorative stamps, NZ Post has announced a limited-edition run of special-edition coins to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The film was released in December 2001 and kicked off what would become one of the most successful and popular movie franchises ever.
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

110K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy