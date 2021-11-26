Horizon City teen jailed for allegedly attacking, stabbing his brother
EL PASO, Texas -- A Horizon City teenager has been jailed after he allegedly attacked his brother with a knife, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Adrian Soto, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held in the county jail on $5,000 bond.
Deputies said Soto stabbed his brother on Wednesday in the 14000 block of Hendrik Drive; investigators didn't indicate what motivated the attack.
The post Horizon City teen jailed for allegedly attacking, stabbing his brother appeared first on KVIA .
Comments / 0