Horizon City, TX

Horizon City teen jailed for allegedly attacking, stabbing his brother

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A Horizon City teenager has been jailed after he allegedly attacked his brother with a knife, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said Friday.

Adrian Soto, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held in the county jail on $5,000 bond.

Deputies said Soto stabbed his brother on Wednesday in the 14000 block of Hendrik Drive; investigators didn't indicate what motivated the attack.

